Michelle Obama steals the limelight at White House portrait unveiling ceremony

Michelle Obama, has an impeccable sense of style. So it was not surprising to see the former first lady of the United States arriving at the White House in style for the unveiling of her and Former US President Barack Obama’s official portraits. Accompanied by her husband, Michelle arrived in style, looking impeccable in a red and purple dual-toned sweeping short-sleeved dress. With this visit, the power couple made their first joint return to the White House after almost five years.

Michelle’s belted crepe ombre silk dress featured pleats and a sweetheart neckline underneath a sheer bodice. The Becoming author paired the ankle-length dress with drop earrings and brown-hued pointed-toes pumps, allowing her dress to do the talking. Subtle makeup and hair pulled back into a low bun rounded off her look.

Former first lady Michelle Obama reacts during the unveiling of her and former U.S. President Barack Obama’s official White House portraits, painted by Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung, respectively. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein) Former first lady Michelle Obama reacts during the unveiling of her and former U.S. President Barack Obama’s official White House portraits, painted by Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung, respectively. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

Perfectly complementing Michelle, Barack Obama looked dapper in a blue suit with a blue and white striped button-down shirt paired with a blue tie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

That is not all. Michelle looked equally lovely in the portrait painted by artist Sharon Sprung. In it, the first lady can be seen in an elegant off-shoulder powder blue dress. Barack’s portrait has been made by artist Robert McCurdy. The couple portraits, which will be hung in the White House as part of the residence’s permanent collection, were painted from photographs.

“What I love about Robert’s work is that he paints people exactly the way they are, for better or worse,” Barack was quoted as saying by People magazine. “You’ll note that he refused to hide any of my gray hairs, refused my request to make my ears smaller. He also talked me out of wearing a tan suit,” he added.

Barack also expressed his gratitude to Sharon Sprung for capturing everything he loves about Michelle, “Her grace, her intelligence — and the fact that she’s fine,” he was quoted by the outlet.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!