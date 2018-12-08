Mexico’s Vanessa Ponce de Leon crowned Miss World 2018

Vanessa Ponce de Leon of Mexico on Saturday was crowned as Miss World 2018 by outgoing queen Manushi Chhillar in the coastal city of Sanya, China. She is the first Mexican queen to have won the title. Nicolene Limsnukan of Thailand was named first runner-up.

Advertising

“I can’t believe it, I really can’t believe it… And I think all the girls deserved it. I am proud to represent all of them. I will do as much as I can in the time I have got. Thank you so much, everyone,” Vanessa was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The 26-year-old smiled away with moist eyes as she folded her hands in gratitude to gesture the traditional Indian ‘Namaste’ greeting when Manushi placed the elaborate crown on her head.

Having pursued a degree in International Business, Vanessa is currently on the board of directors of a rehab centre for girls and volunteers for ‘Migrantes en el Camino’. She is a speaker for the National Youth Institute as well as working as a model and a presenter.

Advertising

The 68th edition of the international beauty pageant witnessed a new format with the selection of top five beauty queens from the Continental Queens of Beauty. The Top 30 were trimmed down to Top 12. The Top 12 semi-finalists were grouped into five continents namely Africa, Americas, Asia and Oceania, Caribbean and Europe. The top five included Belarus’ Maria Vasilevich, Jamaica’s Kadijah Robinson and Uganda’s Quiin Abenakyo.

Vanessa emerged victorious among 117 other hopefuls from around the world.

India’s Anukreethy Vas failed to make a mark at the pageant as she could not even make it to the top 30.