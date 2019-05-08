Camping with the Stars

With four quick costume changes on the red carpet, Lady Gaga set the bar quite high in the style sweepstakes at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala held on Monday night in New York. The singer, who is the event’s co-chair with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, tennis star Serena Williams, and singer Harry Styles for this year’s exhibit titled “Camp: Notes on Fashion”, pulled out all the stops, literally. And why not, since the theme is based on writer Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay titled “Notes on Camp”, who wrote: “The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.” Other Hollywood A-listers, too, didn’t fall behind in the race to shock and awe at the event that is often called fashion’s biggest night out. Here’s our pick of the zaniest and the craziest:

LIGHTS ON: Bringing a whole new meaning to the term all lit up was Katy Perry in her Moschino by Jeremy Scott outfit, which was also a working 40-pound Swarovski crystal chandelier. Topped off with a blonde wig and jewel-encrusted shoes, Perry’s custom outfit had a built-in corset with 19 steel bones and two hidden battery packs to illuminate the bulbs. Talk about an electrifying appearance.

WET AND WILD: Kim Kardashian made the most of the annual photo-op in a “wet dress” by Thierry Mugler. Inspired by a “California girl stepping off the ocean onto the red carpet, wet, dripping”, the latex corset number with crystals made to look like droplets of water, was Mugler’s first dress in over 20 years and reportedly took eight months of work. A crystal manicure completed the social media siren’s look.

INDIAN CAMP: The Indian representation came in the form of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone who wore a pink jacquard Zac Posen gown with 3D embellishments, Reliance heiress Isha Ambani in a violet Prabal Gurung ballgown, and socialite Natasha Poonawalla in a baby blue Peter Dundas number.

GOING GAGA: Lady Gaga arrived in a voluminous hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown with the designer in tow. She then pulled it off to reveal a one-shoulder black gown, which was later discarded to unveil a fuchsia column gown, which gave way to a black bra, briefs and fishnet look. Phew! The co-chair sure managed to confound.

COUPLE TIMES: They met at the Met Gala for the very first time, so it was no surprise that Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were dressed to impress. While we thought Chopra was totally channelling Helena Bonham Carter’s Red Queen look (with a crown to boot) from ‘Alice in Wonderland’ in her Dior Haute Couture gown and Chopard jewels, Jonas was dressed in a Dior Men suit, sparkly Christian Louboutin shoes and jewellery by Chopard, including an ear cuff.

IN TRAINING: Since the Met Gala is all about elaborate trains, this year’s train-stopping moment came from Cardi B, in her massive oxblood Thom Browne look that many termed as the ‘menstruation’ dress or ‘vagina’ dress. Accessorised by an approximately $250K ruby-covered breastplate that served as “nipple covers” by Stefere Jewellery, the dress made sure the rapper was abreast of the ball’s theme.

MAN POWER: When it came to drama on the red carpet, Jared Leto and Ezra Miller, too, made heads turn. Leto wore a high-necked crimson full-length coat with a beaded harness, accessorised by a clutch shaped like his own decapitated head (all Gucci). Miller was all eyes, literally, in his mind-bending makeup, corseted pinstripe Burberry suit-gown hybrid and Tiffany & Co. jewellery.