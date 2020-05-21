Met Gala 2020 called off: A recap of Priyanka Chopra’s looks

Which look do you like the most? (Source: AP, Reuters, Ralph Lauren/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) Which look do you like the most? (Source: AP, Reuters, Ralph Lauren/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

In the light of the current pandemic, the annual Met Gala has officially been cancelled. And while we do have to wait till next year to see the grandest exhibition of art and fashion, here’s looking at someone who has made heads turn quite a few times at the event.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Met Gala appearances are legendary, and she manages to up the surprise quotient every year. Here’s a quick recap.

Last year, the actor defied all norms and imbibed the camp theme and how. She was seen in a dramatic Dior gown from its Spring 2018 collection. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, it is difficult not to notice the hairdo and the silver fascinator, that made it one of the most-talked looks from last year. The look was completed with a stack of bangles and a pair of sheer gloves with crystal embellishments. And of course, there was a silver bindi.

In 2018, the theme was ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, and the actor stepped out in a deep burgundy strapless velvet gown from Ralph Lauren. This was teamed with with an intricately beaded hood handcrafted with Swarovski crystals.

But it was in 2017, when she stepped on the red carpet and impelled people to take notice of her. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, the never-ending train was the highlight for the event. The look was rounded out with a messy top-knot hairdo, silver sculpted earrings and black boots. We dug the high-thigh slit gown with the popped collar. The theme was Art of the In-Between.

