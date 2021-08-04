Met Gala makes vaccination proof, masks compulsory for attendees

While there has been much talk about the theme--America: A Lexicon of Fashion--the protocols have been shared.

This year, the Met Gala will finally take place after a pandemic-forced gap of a year, on September 13. While there has been much talk about the theme — America: A Lexicon of Fashion — a report in People states that those attending the Gala must have proof of being fully vaccinated, and that wearing masks will be imperative, too.

“Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed,” a spokesperson for The Met told the outlet.

After being cancelled last year, the event will now take place in two parts. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, as per an AP report stated, it “will return in person, first in September, then again in 2022 in its usual slot of the first Monday in May.”

“’In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ will be opening on September 18 and will mark 75th anniversary of the museum’s Costume Institute. The Part two comprises ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, and will take place on May 5, 2022. This will look at American fashion and many directors will come together “presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces.” Both parts will end on September 5, 2022.

The report further informed that filmmaker Melina Matsoukas will be creating “an open-ended film to project in the galleries, with content changing during the course of the exhibition.”

This year, the fashion extravaganza will be co-chaired by Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman along with Timothée Chalamet.