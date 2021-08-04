scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Must Read

Met Gala makes vaccination proof, masks compulsory for attendees

After being cancelled last year, the event will take place in two parts. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, as an AP report stated, "will return in person, first in September, then again in 2022 in its usual slot of the first Monday in May"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2021 8:00:36 pm
While there has been much talk about the theme--America: A Lexicon of Fashion--the protocols have been shared.

This year, the Met Gala will finally take place after a pandemic-forced gap of a year, on September 13. While there has been much talk about the theme — America: A Lexicon of Fashion — a report in People states that those attending the Gala must have proof of being fully vaccinated, and that wearing masks will be imperative, too.

“Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed,” a spokesperson for The Met told the outlet.

ALSO READ |‘Feel like Cinderella going to the ball’: Amanda Gorman on co-chairing the Met Gala this year

After being cancelled last year, the event will now take place in two parts. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, as per an AP report stated, it “will return in person, first in September, then again in 2022 in its usual slot of the first Monday in May.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Sidelined last year, the Met Gala is returning — twice

“’In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ will be opening on September 18 and will mark 75th anniversary of the museum’s Costume Institute. The Part two comprises ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, and will take place on May 5, 2022. This will look at American fashion and many directors will come together “presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces.” Both parts will end on September 5, 2022.

The report further informed that filmmaker Melina Matsoukas will be creating “an open-ended film to project in the galleries, with content changing during the course of the exhibition.”

This year, the fashion extravaganza will be co-chaired by Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman along with Timothée Chalamet.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Delhi Zoo, Delhi Zoo pictures, Delhi Zoo pandemic, people visiting Delhi Zoo, Delhi Zoo reopens, pictures of Delhi Zoo, Delhi Zoo photos, indian express news
Delhi Zoo welcomes visitors after three months; take a look at these photos

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 04: Latest News

Advertisement