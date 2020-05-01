Met Gala Challenge: People are recreating red carpet looks at home, see pics

With the Met Gala 2020 event being postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, enthusiasts have taken to recreating their favourite red carpet looks from previously held Met Gala events, but at home.
Vogue, whose editor-in-chief Anna Wintour took over as the chairperson of the gala in 1995, took to Instagram to share details on the Met Gala challenge that is now going viral on social media. In collaboration with American performer Billy Porter, the new fashion challenge “aims to bring the ball’s fashion-forward spirit to life”, wrote the magazine.
To commemorate what would have been the 2020 #MetGala on May 4—the event has been postponed indefinitely this year—Vogue and @theebillyporter have teamed up on a new fashion challenge that aims to bring the ball’s fashion-forward spirit to life. The #MetGalaChallenge, which is on now through May 3, calls for Instagram users to re-create their favorite #MetGala red carpet looks at home–and in our humble opinion, the wild and wonderful possibilities are endless! Tap the link in our bio for some incredible past #MetGala looks begging to be recreated. Above: @badgalriri photographed by @danrobertsstudio; @caradelevingne, @michaelbjordan and @jaredleto photographed by @coreytenold, and @karolinakurkova.
Billy Porter himself took to Instagram to announce the Met Gala challenge. “The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges. Pick an iconic Met Gala look from year’s past and recreate it in your home! It could be Rihanna. It could be [Lady] Gaga. It could be me,” he said in a video, wearing a sequinned jacket and oversized glasses.
With this year’s annual #MetGala (normally held on the First Monday in May) postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are mourning what is typically one of the glitziest red carpet events of the year. The star-studded affair was supposed to be held on May 4 this year and in the past, it has produced some iconic red carpet looks. For those still craving the glamour and extravagance that usually comes with the night, however, we are teaming up with @theebillyporter on a new Instagram challenge that pays tribute to the night’s peacocking spirit: Meet the #MetGalaChallenge. The task is simple: recreate your favorite red carpet look from a past #MetGala at home. Which ensemble you replicate, and what you use to make it, is entirely up to you—think outside of the box! Tap the link in our bio for all details on the challenge. Edited by @artdlrco Clothing by @theblondsny @mercuranyc
Ever since, people have been posting pictures on Instagram wearing ensembles previously donned by celebrities at the Met Gala — from Kendall Jenner to Anne Hathaway and Rihanna. Take a look:
I’m giving myself a day off. Perks of being self employed haha Happy Good Friday to fellow Orthodox. This one requires its own page so #repost! Recycling bag vs Schiparelli. A bit of magic vs @kendalljenner @festivaldecannes #vogue #instylemagazine #nytimesfashion #Cannes #covidcouture #corona2020 #metgalachallenge @theebillyporter #billyporter @schiaparelli #schiaparelli #homegala
#MetGalaChallenge accepted, covid couture brought to you by @voguemagazine, @theebillyporter!! the task was to recreate looks from past #MetGala ensembles — @vanartgallery I had to go with @badgalriri's iconic 2015 look, handmade Chinese couture by @guopei ✨ the category is: GOLDEN BEDROOM ROYALTY *check my IGTV recap video for the processs* . . #diy #diyfashion #cosplay #redcarpet #crafts #fashion #recycledfashion #rihanna #rihannanavy #fentybeauty #covidcouture #vogue #voguemagazine #vancouverartgallery #fashionlovers
Met Gala was earlier scheduled to be held on May 4, 2020. A while ago, we also got a sneak peek into Met museum’s exhibit that was planned for this year. The theme chosen was “About Time: Fashion and Duration” to showcase a timeline of the fashion industry.
