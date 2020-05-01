Met Gala Challenge: People are recreating red carpet looks at home, see pics

People are recreating Met Gala red carpet looks at home. (Source: glamurama/Instagram, 4billyporter_metgala/Instagram) People are recreating Met Gala red carpet looks at home. (Source: glamurama/Instagram, 4billyporter_metgala/Instagram)

With the Met Gala 2020 event being postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, enthusiasts have taken to recreating their favourite red carpet looks from previously held Met Gala events, but at home.

Vogue, whose editor-in-chief Anna Wintour took over as the chairperson of the gala in 1995, took to Instagram to share details on the Met Gala challenge that is now going viral on social media. In collaboration with American performer Billy Porter, the new fashion challenge “aims to bring the ball’s fashion-forward spirit to life”, wrote the magazine.

Billy Porter himself took to Instagram to announce the Met Gala challenge. “The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges. Pick an iconic Met Gala look from year’s past and recreate it in your home! It could be Rihanna. It could be [Lady] Gaga. It could be me,” he said in a video, wearing a sequinned jacket and oversized glasses.

Ever since, people have been posting pictures on Instagram wearing ensembles previously donned by celebrities at the Met Gala — from Kendall Jenner to Anne Hathaway and Rihanna. Take a look:

Met Gala was earlier scheduled to be held on May 4, 2020. A while ago, we also got a sneak peek into Met museum’s exhibit that was planned for this year. The theme chosen was “About Time: Fashion and Duration” to showcase a timeline of the fashion industry.

