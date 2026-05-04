Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates: From Beyoncé’s return after a decade to Karan Johar’s debut, all eyes are on the iconic Met steps

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Met Gala last year. (Source: Instagram/@themetgalaofficial)

Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates: The first Monday of May is here, and you know what that means — it’s Met Monday! The fashion fraternity is all set to celebrate ‘Costume Art’, the spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York. The carpet rolls out on the iconic steps as we wait in anticipation for Bollywood and Hollywood’s best to attend the annual Met Gala — a true celebration of fashion and art.

This year, the theme for the Gala is “Fashion is art”. With Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams serving as co-chairs, the May 4 event invites attendees to interpret fashion as an embodied art form, in line with the dress code, “Costume art”.

Story continues below this ad Inspired by the exhibit that went on display this spring, the theme goes beyond the question of what we wear, opening the floor to a broader dialogue on how the body itself becomes a site of aesthetic expression, asking guests to “examine the centrality of the dressed body.” This year, the Met Gala has been under fire as a result of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s active involvement. The organisers recently issued a statement thanking the Amazon founder and his wife for their financial support, alluding to their sponsorship. The excerpt read, “The exhibition and benefit are made possible by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.” Amazon has been criticised before for their labour laws and unsafe working conditions, and their leaders berated online for using monetary prowess to gain access to culture. ALSO READ | Inside the Met Gala: The Glamorous History Behind Fashion’s Biggest Night From India, this year’s biggest representation comes from filmmaker Karan Johar, who is all set to walk the Met Gala carpet in collaboration with long-time friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra. Isha Ambani, Mona Patel, Natasha Poonawalla, and Sudha Reddy have also confirmed their attendance. As for Bollywood icons, online speculation continues to run amok. Keep reading as we bring you LIVE updates from the annual Met Gala: Live Updates May 4, 2026 04:34 PM IST Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates: When and where can you watch? Indian viewers can watch the livestream on Vogue’s official YouTube channel, sharp at 3:30 am IST on Tuesday, May 5. For those watching from abroad, platforms like Peacock and Hulu will go live on Monday, May 4, at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. May 4, 2026 04:02 PM IST Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates: Know your hosts Before you turn into couch critics for the night, take a look at this year's hosting committee. Actors Angela Bassett, Elizabeth Debicki, Rebecca Hall, Teyana Taylor and Zoe Kravitz; filmmaker Lena Dunham, as well as singers Doja Cat and Sabrina Carpenter are all set to entertain guests at the Gala.

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