‘Framed in Eternity’: Karan Johar makes grand Met Gala debut in Raja Ravi Verma-inspired ensemble

Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar, the man behind Bollywood’s most iconic romances, made his Met Gala debut in a custom ensemble by long-time friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra, inspired by the art of Raja Ravi Varma.

“Framed in Eternity. Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings,” Johar took to Instagram to share details about his look, expressing his gratitude to “oldest partner in crime & fashion”, Malhotra, to help him bring this look to life.

“To bring our Indian culture to the global stage with the vision of couture and gratitude woven together, is an art form in itself which he has mastered. You made me feel like a canvas for your art, thank you!”