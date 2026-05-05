‘Framed in Eternity’: Karan Johar makes grand Met Gala debut in Raja Ravi Verma-inspired ensemble

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Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar, the man behind Bollywood’s most iconic romances, made his Met Gala debut in a custom ensemble by long-time friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra, inspired by the art of Raja Ravi Varma.
“Framed in Eternity. Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings,” Johar took to Instagram to share details about his look, expressing his gratitude to “oldest partner in crime & fashion”, Malhotra, to help him bring this look to life.
“To bring our Indian culture to the global stage with the vision of couture and gratitude woven together, is an art form in itself which he has mastered. You made me feel like a canvas for your art, thank you!”
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During the CBS Saturday Morning show, Malhotra previously put all rumours to rest by sharing that he will be designing for the filmmaker: “This time I’m gonna be designing for a very big director who’s known for his fashion and movies, Karan Johar.”
Johar’s much-awaited red carpet moment was also followed by Malhotra himself, who walked the steps for the second time this year in an ensemble that paid homage to the city of Mumbai.
“I wanted to create something deeply personal- a reflection of Mumbai, the city that has shaped my journey, my cinema, and my sense of design, along with the atelier that brings my vision to life every day- my work family,” the designer shared on Instagram.
Malhotra chose a classic Indian bandhgala, layered with an architectural cape, and brought to life over 960 hours by more than 50 artisans across Mumbai and Delhi. “For me, this is more than a garment- it is a story of craft, memory, and collaboration,” he added.
The bandhgala brought together dori, zardozi, chikankari, and kasab embroidery as a narrative. Woven into the piece are the names and signatures of the artisans themselves- a tribute to every hand and every moment that shaped it. Intricate hand-embroidery serves as references to Mumbai’s cinematic landmarks, while three-dimensional sculptural elements celebrate the artisans of his atelier who crafted the piece.
Styled with a signature Manish Malhotra brooch & collar pins from the designer’s High Jewellery vault, this look is both a celebration and a reminder — of where we come from, and how Indian craftsmanship continues to find its place on a global stage.