Met Gala 2022: Kylie Jenner’s outfit a tribute to Virgil Abloh, Sarah Jessica Parker honours Black designer

The Met Gala 2022 red carpet was eventful, for it had celebrities interpreting this year’s theme — ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ — in their own unique and fashionable ways. It was also one of tributes, for fashion is often considered to be a powerful tool with which to make a statement.

Kylie Jenner, who was in attendance this year as well after welcoming her second child, a son, walked the red carpet (and was also joined by her sisters) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in, what was essentially, a wedding dress designed by Off-White, a luxury fashion label founded by Virgil Abloh.

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The white gown had frills and feathery details at the bottom, and the top was made to look like a sheer corset, something that sat quite well with the theme and dress code.

Abloh, also the artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear, passed away of cancer at the age of 41 last year, and Jenner honoured him by sharing an Instagram post containing an album of pictures of her getting ready.

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

“Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020. To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy, truly means the world to me. I’m humbled to wear this dress and honour my talented beautiful friend. We felt you tonight Virgil, and love you forever, and thank you to the entire @off____white team!” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2022 (@metgalaofficial)

The reality TV star and makeup mogul completed her look with a white cap and a veil, and also wore a gold necklace that said ‘OFF’, along with long gold and stone-fit earrings.

ALSO READ | Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian lost over 7kg in three weeks to fit into her Marilyn Monroe dress

On the other hand, actor Sarah Jessica Parker showed up to the gala in a look which was simply stunning and everything regal. According to a Vogue report, she collaborated with fashion designer Christopher John Rogers to come up with a “thoughtful ensemble”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Bradshaw (@carriebradshawsc)

Rogers was quoted as saying, “What excited me the most about dressing her is how much of a fashion lover and historian she is. She’s intentional about everything that she wears.”

Per the outlet, Parker’s outfit was a powerful homage to one Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, who is believed to have made history as the first Black female fashion designer in the White House. She was a former slave who had moved from Virginia to Washington D.C. in 1860 to become the “official dressmaker to first lady Mary Todd Lincoln”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Keckley is also believed to have dressed several Washington’s socialites as well.

“She was a smaller designer, and someone that people don’t really talk about. The idea was to highlight the dichotomy between the extravagant, over-the-top proportions of the time period, and the disparity that was happening in America at the time,” Rogers told Vogue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!