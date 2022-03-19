Met Gala 2022: All you need to know about the theme, hosts, date and more

Returning to its usual scheduling, the Met Gala is all set to take place, as is the norm, on the first Monday of May in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Every year, the flamboyant fashion affair brings together a host of actors, singers, designers and models under one roof and is an important fundraiser event for the Costume Insitute’s annual exhibitions, publications and acquisitions.

Last year’s Met Gala was postponed to September as the world witnessed an insurmountable surge in Covid-19 cases in May-June. In 2020, the event was cancelled after the museum was closed due to the pandemic.

Theme

Popularly dubbed as the ‘Oscars of Fashion’, the annual event will be celebrated with the theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion. It is part two of the Met’s homage to America’s history after part one, titled In America: A Lexicon, opened in September last year with examples from designers including Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan and Calvin Klein.

The exhibition, Anthology of Fashion, will open to the public on May 7, 2022. According to Vogue, “Through a series of installations in the period rooms of the American Wing, the new exhibition explores the foundations of American Fashion.”

Date

As mentioned, Met Gala, historically, has been held on the first Monday of May. This year, the event will take place on the evening of May 2.

Hosts

At this year’s event, Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be seen hosting as the evening’s official co-chairs.

Designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue’s Anna Wintour will remain as honorary co-chairs.

