Corsets, tiaras and more: All the standout trends from Met Gala this year

Even with stars donning custom couture by premiere fashion houses of the world, overlaps occur when it comes to larger trends given that there’s always a theme and dress code in place. And for this year’s Met Gala theme, ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, and dress code of ‘Gilded Glamour’, expected but visually striking trends surfaced on the red carpet.
Corsets, dramatic trains, men’s skirts, tiaras, and men’s manicures enjoyed the limelight (rather, the paps’ flashes) aplenty. Take a look:
Corsets
Billie Eilish, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Laura Harrier, Sydney Sweeney, and Maisie Williams were joined by fellow male attendees Evan Mock, Lenny Kravitz and Ben Platt in giving the corset its much deserved moment on the red carpet.
Tiaras
With a nod from the host of the evening Anna Wintour herself, the tiara was definitely one of the top trends of the evening, with stars like Emma Chamberlain, Blake Lively, Winnie Harlow and Hamish Bowles sporting this gorgeous head accessory.
Trailing trains
No red carpet, even that of the Met, is complete without a few dramatic trains, and the attendees this season understood the assignment. While Kendall Jenner, Tessa Mae Thompson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Shalom Harlow, Hailey Baldwin made for a regal sight on the iconic steps, it is safe to say Blake Lively stole the moment and froze time as she unfurled her bright blue Versace train.
Men in skirts
Men found a way to abide by the ‘white tie’ theme while also adding a touch of their personal style, and if Travis Barker, Oscar Isaac, and Bad Bunny are to be believed, they seem to be liking skirts at the moment.
Men’s manicure
Shawn Mendes, Joe Jonas, Anderson Paak, Evan Mock, and Ben Platt coloured their nails pretty for the evening, complementing their statement looks beautifully.
