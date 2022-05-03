Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian lost over 7kg in three weeks to fit into her Marilyn Monroe dress

If the last three Met Galas are any proof, it is clear by now that Kim Kardashian will go any distance for fashion.

From her extreme waist-cinching Mugler ‘wet dress’ which she admitted to not being able to breathe in to the head-to-toe Balenciaga t-shirt dress that she said she ‘couldn’t see‘ through, Kim has confessed during her interview with Elle DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she “will wear literally anything” for fashion, “no matter how uncomfortable”.

Last night, Kim stole the show per usual, as she walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Pete Davidson, this time making a mark in sartorial history as she wore THE dress Marilyn Monroe wore back in 1962 to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to former US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

Originally made by Jean Louis (and sketched by a young Bob Mackie), the dress features more than 6,000 handsewn crystals on nude mesh fabric that fueled rumours of Monroe having an affair with the President. She even threw over the white fur coat that Monroe wore.

The dress is believed to have been lent to Kim K for fashion’s biggest night by Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, as shared by her on her Instagram post. She wrote, “I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis.”

“Thank you Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to debut this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it. I am forever grateful for this moment,” she added.

She wore her blonde-dyed hair in a slicked-back blonde bun and sported earrings from cartier.

But, Kim didn’t wake up and just slip into the gown on the day of the Gala. On a Vogue livestream, the fashion and beauty mogul shared that she had to lose 16 lbs (7kgs) in 3 weeks to fit into the dress.

The dress has had quite the history since Monroe sported it, being auctioned in 1999 for $1.26 million and went under the hammer again on 2016 for $4.6 million. Monroe is said to have bought it initially for $1440.

