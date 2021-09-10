Met Gala 2021: From theme, hosts, to Rihanna’s after-party, here are the latest updates

The much-awaited grand fashion event, Met Gala, will finally be held on September 13, after being postponed due to the pandemic. Amid people eagerly waiting for the gala, Rihanna took to Instagram to announce she will be hosting the after-party this year.

According to an Independent report, Rihanna shared an Instagram story that read, “Annual Gala After Party hosted by Rihanna.” The singer wrote, “If you planning a MET Ball after-party… don’t.”

The party got cancelled last year amid the pandemic. This year, the after-party will begin at 11 pm on September 13.

Meanwhile, Zendaya, who recently caught everyone’s attention with her stunning looks at the Venice Film Festival, will not be attending the gala this time. She told Extra in an interview, “I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I’ll be working for Euphoria. I got my time off to come here and do this Venice experience, which has been really, really special.”

“I wish I could, especially since this fashion icon is going to be hosting,” she continued, referring to her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet, who will be co-hosting the event. Among the other hosts are Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka.

At the event, guests are expected to carry proof of being fully vaccinated; they have to wear masks, too, except when eating or drinking.

The theme for Met Gala 2021 is ‘America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, a two-part exhibition that will open on September 18.

The dress code for this year’s Met Gala red carpet is “American Independence”.

