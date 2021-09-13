Met Gala 2021: Some outrageously-fashionable looks from previous galas

As we wait for Met Gala 2021 to commence, we cannot help but feel nostalgic about all the galas that happened pre-pandemic, wherein celebs made some outlandish fashion choices, and gave us enough fodder for memes and critique.

The party, often called the ‘Oscars of fashion’ got cancelled last year amid the pandemic, and this year, the after-party will begin at 11 pm on September 13. The theme for Met Gala 2021 is ‘America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, a two-part exhibition that will open on September 18. As such, the dress code for the red carpet is ‘American independence’.

In this copy, however, we take a nostalgic trip to some of the past Met Gala looks that left us befuddled and amused. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra. (REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid) Priyanka Chopra. (REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)

Let us begin with our very own ‘Desi Girl‘ Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who had turned up to the 2017 Met Gala event wearing this long-train brown ensemble that had made people really notice her. She was styled by Cristina Ehrlich, and the train was the highlight of the event. That year, the theme was ‘Art of the In-Between’. It did, however, lead to many memes, and we were just curious to know if she was comfortable walking around with it.

Katy Perry in a Maison Margiela. (Source: AP) Katy Perry in a Maison Margiela. (Source: AP)

Another long-train outfit, this one featured singer Katy Perry, who had made an appearance in a sheer red veil and gown by Maison Margiela in 2017. This look was touted as bizarre, and Perry had taken the moment to promote her album ‘Witness‘, by wearing the title across her forehead.

Cardi B at the Met Gala in New York, 2019. (Source: New York Times) Cardi B at the Met Gala in New York, 2019. (Source: New York Times)

In 2019, rapper Cardi B had made a dramatic appearance with a flowing red train of dress, which had looked like a duvet.

Ezra Miller attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on May 6, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Ezra Miller attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on May 6, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

And who can forget Ezra Miller’s illusion-filled look, which was also a part of the 2019 Met Gala? Miller’s look was the very definition of outlandish. It was paired with a matching mask, and we still cannot fathom it; nor can we make out where the real eyes are.

Jared Leto, holding a model of his own head, attends the MET gala 2019. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Jared Leto, holding a model of his own head, attends the MET gala 2019. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

It seems 2019 was the year of bizarre. Remember when Jared Leto had carried a replica of his head as an accessory? Interestingly, Leto was dressed by Alessandro Michele for Gucci, and the outfit was a nod to Gucci’s Autumn/Winter 2018 runway show, wherein models had carried replicas of their own heads.

What did you think of this look? (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) What did you think of this look? (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Another meme-worthy look became PC’s ensemble. The actor attended the Met Gala for the third time in 2019, in a dramatic Dior gown from its Spring 2018 collection. The actor had reminded many of the character of Edward Scissorhands from the 1990 fantasy film. Some even likened her to the Mad Hatter from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

Billy Porter attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on May 6, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Billy Porter attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on May 6, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Met Gala 2019: Billy Porter had worn a golden ensemble by The Blonds. He was carried down the red carpet with six men who wore matching ensembles. Porter had a pair of wings attached to his arms!

Katy Perry attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition in 2019. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Katy Perry attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition in 2019. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Singer Katy Perry stepped out in this Moschino ensemble at Met Gala 2019. She looked like an actual chandelier.

What did you think of this look? (Photo: AP) What did you think of this look? (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga, had she arrived wearing a giant pink dress with a parachute skirt, an eye-catching 25-foot train and a matching bow on her head, from her friend Brandon Maxwell’s brand at the Met Gala 2019. Along with her, came the designer and her entourage of men, holding umbrellas.

