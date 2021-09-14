Met Gala 2021: Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon’s proud display of armpit hair

Met Galas have a reputation. They are all about fashion that allows attendees to express themselves in an eclectic manner. This year was no different, as people poured in wearing ensembles that were their interpretation of the theme, ‘America: A Lexicon of Fashion’.

Among the invitees, it was Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, who managed to grab everyone’s attention, and for all the right reasons. The 24-year-old flaunted her abs and her armpit hair at the 2021 event.

This year was her debut at the Met red carpet, and she chose to wear a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott ensemble, which had a bikini-design halter top and a matching long skirt with neat sequin embellishments and also sari-like pleats.

She walked the red carpet on her own, and posed for many pictures in all her armpit-hair glory.

According to a People report, Leon’s appearance at Met Gala 2021 comes after she was seen in the September issue of Vogue for the magazine’s feature story, ‘Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry‘.

“People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not,” she was quoted as telling the magazine, as mentioned in the report. She purportedly paid her own college tuition fee and lives in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick.

Leon looked quite impeccable in her outfit, as her straight, long hair cascaded in a sleek manner. She opted for a smokey-eye look, a nude lip shade with just a hint of blush. For accessories, she went for a colour-coordinated sparkly handbag, silver earrings and shiny navel piercings.

