Met Gala 2021: AOC, Lili Reinhart, Dan Levy and others who made statements with their outfits

Met Gala 2021 returned this year, after having been previously cancelled amid the pandemic, and celebrities made dazzling appearances on the red carpet, in keeping with the theme — ‘America: A Lexicon of Fashion’. For some, it was their first, and they made sure they left a mark and made a statement, while also looking their fashionable best.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a “Tax The Rich” dress. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a “Tax The Rich” dress. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Among them was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The 31-year-old congresswoman made her debut wearing a “tax the rich” outfit. It was a white strapless gown by Brother Vellies, which featured the slogan on the back in red. She accessorised with a purse which also read “Tax the rich”, and completed the bold look with a pair of red heels.

Pete Davidson. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Pete Davidson. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Next, there was comedian and actor Pete Davidson, who showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a dress and blazer from Thom Browne, which was essentially his way of paying homage to his late father, who was a firefighter, and all the 9/11 victims at the 20th anniversary of the event. Reports suggest that Browne specifically designed the Fred Leighton jewellery — which was seen on Davidson — keeping his father and other 9/11 victims in mind.

Lili Reinhart looked resplendent. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Lili Reinhart looked resplendent. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Lili Reinhart was also among those who understood the assignment. The actor turned up looking striking in a gown, which showcased flowers from all 50 states of the US. The 25-year-old’s Christian Siriano dress, a custom sheer pink flower corseted gown, was a nod to the theme.

Dan Levy. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Dan Levy. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Dan Levy’s couture was a powerful statement on the LGBTQ community. The Schitt’s Creek actor arrived in a colourful, JW Anderson and Loewe attire that featured dramatic puffed-up sleeves.

On Instagram, he wrote: “With support from the estate of American multimedia artist and LGBTQIA+ activist, David Wojnarovicz (1954-1992), Jonathan and the design team built upon an image of two men kissing from Wojnarovicz’s work, F*ck You Faggot F*cker, named after a homophobic cartoon the artist had come across. But rather than feed on the message of hate, we wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility – acknowledging how hard artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while also presenting the imagery in a way that offered a hopeful message.”

Cara Delevingne’s outfit was a bold choice. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Cara Delevingne’s outfit was a bold choice. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Talking about outfits and messages, Cara Delevingne’s was a pretty straight one. The 29-year-old model’s white bulletproof vest was emblazoned with the phrase “Peg the Patriarchy”. It was designed by Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Soccer player Megan Rapinoe. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Soccer player Megan Rapinoe. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

American soccer player Megan Rapinoe was also there, making a statement through her purse that read: “In gay we trust.”

Amanda Gorman’s outfit was a head-turner. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Amanda Gorman’s outfit was a head-turner. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

And of course, Amanda Gorman, whose Met Gala 2021 was symbolic of the Statue of Liberty. She wore a Vera Wang outfit and carried, among other things, a book-shaped clutch that had the words “Give us your tired”, the poem engraved on the Statue of Liberty, which essentially speaks of diversity and inclusion.

