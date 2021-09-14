scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Met Gala 2021: AOC, Lili Reinhart, Dan Levy and others who made statements with their outfits

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made her debut wearing a "tax the rich" outfit

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 14, 2021 10:00:37 am
For some, this Met Gala was their first, and they made sure they left a mark and made a statement. (Photos: Reuters)

Met Gala 2021 returned this year, after having been previously cancelled amid the pandemic, and celebrities made dazzling appearances on the red carpet, in keeping with the theme — ‘America: A Lexicon of Fashion’. For some, it was their first, and they made sure they left a mark and made a statement, while also looking their fashionable best.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a "Tax The Rich" dress. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Among them was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The 31-year-old congresswoman made her debut wearing a “tax the rich” outfit. It was a white strapless gown by Brother Vellies, which featured the slogan on the back in red. She accessorised with a purse which also read “Tax the rich”, and completed the bold look with a pair of red heels.

Pete Davidson. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Next, there was comedian and actor Pete Davidson, who showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a dress and blazer from Thom Browne, which was essentially his way of paying homage to his late father, who was a firefighter, and all the 9/11 victims at the 20th anniversary of the event. Reports suggest that Browne specifically designed the Fred Leighton jewellery — which was seen on Davidson — keeping his father and other 9/11 victims in mind.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Lili Reinhart looked resplendent. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Lili Reinhart was also among those who understood the assignment. The actor turned up looking striking in a gown, which showcased flowers from all 50 states of the US. The 25-year-old’s Christian Siriano dress, a custom sheer pink flower corseted gown, was a nod to the theme.

Dan Levy. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Dan Levy’s couture was a powerful statement on the LGBTQ community. The Schitt’s Creek actor arrived in a colourful, JW Anderson and Loewe attire that featured dramatic puffed-up sleeves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy)

On Instagram, he wrote: “With support from the estate of American multimedia artist and LGBTQIA+ activist, David Wojnarovicz (1954-1992), Jonathan and the design team built upon an image of two men kissing from Wojnarovicz’s work, F*ck You Faggot F*cker, named after a homophobic cartoon the artist had come across. But rather than feed on the message of hate, we wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility – acknowledging how hard artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while also presenting the imagery in a way that offered a hopeful message.”

Cara Delevingne's outfit was a bold choice. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Talking about outfits and messages, Cara Delevingne’s was a pretty straight one. The 29-year-old model’s white bulletproof vest was emblazoned with the phrase “Peg the Patriarchy”. It was designed by Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Soccer player Megan Rapinoe. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

American soccer player Megan Rapinoe was also there, making a statement through her purse that read: “In gay we trust.”

Amanda Gorman's outfit was a head-turner. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

And of course, Amanda Gorman, whose Met Gala 2021 was symbolic of the Statue of Liberty. She wore a Vera Wang outfit and carried, among other things, a book-shaped clutch that had the words “Give us your tired”, the poem engraved on the Statue of Liberty, which essentially speaks of diversity and inclusion.

