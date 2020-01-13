Met Gala 2020: Know the theme and relive the best looks

2020 marks an important milestone for the institute as they will celebrate their 150th anniversary. (Photos: AP) 2020 marks an important milestone for the institute as they will celebrate their 150th anniversary. (Photos: AP)

Considered as the most significant sartorial events of the year, the annual Met Gala never fails to excite fashion aficionados. And the excitement is already palpable as the theme for Met Gala 2020 has been revealed. But before we tell you about the theme for the event which will be held next year, let’s talk about what the Met Gala stands for and why it’s held every year.

The event is essentially a fundraiser dedicated to New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, formally named The Anna Wintour Costume Center, in homage to the American Vogue‘s editor-in-chief, who has been a chair member of the museum’s gala since 1995. However,the coming year serves to be a milestone for the institute as it celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The Met Gala, which is held on the first Monday of May every year, also marks the opening night of the institute’s annual fashion exhibit and sets a theme for invitees to dress accordingly.

This year, the theme for the 2020 Met Gala and the Costume Institute’s accompanying spring exhibition is “About Time: Fashion and Duration”.

The theme invites a walk down memory lane, looking back at over a century-and-a-half of fashion, at garments from 1870 until the present day.

The Met states, it “will explore how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate past, present, and future. Virginia Woolf will serve as the ‘ghost narrator’ of the exhibition.”

With its theme, it plans to bring into focus the notion that fashion can be both linear and cyclical. “A linear chronology of fashion comprised of black ensembles will run through the exhibition reflecting the progressive timescale of modernity, and bringing into focus the fast, fleeting rhythm of fashion,” informs The Met.

Meryl Streep has been declared as co-chair of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. (Photo: AP) Meryl Streep has been declared as co-chair of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. (Photo: AP)

Meanwhile, Meryl Streep has been declared as co-chair of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The actor who starred in the film The Devil Wears Prada saw her playing the role of a fashion editor.

While the Met Gala has taken the fashion circuit by storm with each passing year, last year’s Met Gala theme was ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’, when the Costume Institute’s spring 2019 exhibition explored the origins of camp’s exuberant aesthetic.

Take a look at the best and certainly the wackiest looks that are etched in our memory.

We cannot wait for May 2020 to arrive and witness who takes the world of sartorial and wacky fashion by storm!

