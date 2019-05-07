Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns heads in a Dior gown and a crown

Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is attending the event for the third time, stepped out in a Dior gown from the Spring 2018 collection. Feather detailing of multiple hues added much drama to the nude colour gown.

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the event and ensured we do not look away from her.(Source:AP)

The Met Gala for this year is finally here and the long-awaited question – ‘what Priyanka Chopra Jonas will wear to the red carpet event’ has been answered. The Quantico actor, who is attending the event third time this year, stepped out in a dramatic Dior gown from its Spring 2018 collection. Feather detailing added drama to the nude-coloured gown. We simply love the thigh-high slit and the matching cape that was paired with the ensemble.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the look mostly stands out for the way the actor’s hair has been styled. The short curly hairdo was chic, dramatic and it was only made better with the silver crown.

The look was rounded out with silver pumps, dark maroon lips, embellished stockings and a bindi.

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, was spotted in a white Dior suit.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on May 6 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on May 6 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Priyanka Chopra attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The theme of this year’s most significant fashion fundraiser event is ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’. Merriam-Webster defines Camp as a style or mode of personal or creative expression marked by absurd exaggeration. The style also conflates elements of high with popular culture. The Costume Institute’s spring 2019 exhibition intended to explore the origins of the camp’s aesthetic. The actor, with all its theatrics, seem to be in perfect sync with this year’s theme.

Last year, the actor had attended the event donning a deep burgundy strapless velvet gown from Ralph Lauren. We had really liked the intricately beaded and jewelled hood. The theme for last year was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018. (Source: AP)

For her debut appearance, she had compelled fashion critics to sit up and take notice as she stepped out in a Ralph Lauren trench coat. The long train, hair tied in a top knot and popped collars make this look iconic.

What do you think about her present look?

