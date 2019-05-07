Met Gala 2019: Lady Gaga changed four outfits in fifteen minutes on the red carpet. She definitely stole the show.

The Met Gala 2019 event on May 6 gave us a lot of interesting looks, few which would be etched in our minds forever. Lady Gaga, as expected, raised the bar this time too by putting up a wonderful show for her fans and fashion connoisseurs. High on drama, she first arrived wearing a giant pink dress with a parachute skirt, an eye-catching 25-foot train and a matching bow on her head, all from her good friend Brandon Maxwell’s brand. Along with her, came the designer and her entourage of men, holding umbrellas.

The singer took her time posing for the shutterbugs and playing with the umbrella. She then took off her dress, with the help of her attendants to reveal another outfit underneath – a black gown with an asymmetrical sweetheart neckline.

In case you think the drama ended with this, you are wrong. The black dress was peeled off to reveal a strapless hot pink dress and a Tiffany & Co butterfly necklace. Incorporating just the right amount of theatrics, she was seen holding an enormous mobile phone bag by Judith Leiber.

For the final round, she stripped to her black undergarments and fishnet stockings. She fluttered her pointed metal fake eyelashes at the camera and proceeded to walk while pulling a wagon of roses and cowboy hats.

All we have to say is, ‘she came, she saw, she conquered!’

Prior to this, at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner in New York, she was seen in a voluminous zebra print tulle dress from Marc Jacobs’ 2018 Fall collection. This was accessorised with a black fascinator and a handbag from Delvaux. The look was rounded out with black platform heel boots with black stockings.

What do you think of her current look(s)?