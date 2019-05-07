Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like Barbie in this pink Zac Posen gown

The much-awaited Met Gala for this year is finally here and stars have stepped out interpreting the theme of the event in their own stylish ways. There was a wave of curiosity about what Indian celebrities Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone would wear to the event. While the Quantico actor stunned in a Dior gown and a spiky crown, the Padmaavat looked like a Barbie doll in a voluminous gown.

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor was seen wearing a custom Zac Posen gown featuring a long train. It bore all the quintessential elements of the designer – strapless corset top and the layered skirt with crystal detailing.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’, and is marked by a combination of high and pop culture. The actor who tried to emulate the Barbie look went all retro, and rounded out her look with a big, bouffant hairdo and dark lips, while it was accessorised with earrings and matching beaded hair band. Although it is not as dramatic as the rest of the red carpet looks, kudos to Padukone for moving out of her comfort zone.

Prior to this, the actor had looked lovely in a red silk-crepe gown from designer Prabal Gurung which featured a high-thigh slit. The look was rounded with hair pulled back, bright red pout and accessorised with red stilettos and gorgeous diamond jewellery.

And for her debut appearance in 2017, the actor was spotted in a white Tommy Hilfiger satin slip dress gown. The attire, with a plunging neckline, was simple and understated. The look with accessorised with dangling earrings and embellished hair accessory.

