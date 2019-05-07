Met Gala 2019 after-party: Here’s what Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone wore

We all know what Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone wore to the Met Gala 2019 pink carpet. But now, photos of the Bollywood beauties at the after-party have also surfaced.

The Quantico actor who channelised The Mad Hatter look from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland for the main event, posted a photo herself with her husband Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Anaita Shroff Adajania, and Natasha Poonawala at the after-party in a Dior dress.

Meanwhile, the Padmavaat actor chose a sleeveless sunshine yellow gown that she layered with a zebra print coat. A pair of turquoise earrings, a loose high ponytail and dark maroon lips rounded out her look.

Which designer did they pick for the main Met Gala event?

At the main event, the Quantico actor wore a dramatic Dior gown from its Spring 2018 collection. Her look reminded us of Edward Scissorhands from the 1990 fantasy film of the same name. Some even likened her to the Mad Hatter from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

Feather details added drama to the nude-coloured gown. We simply love the thigh-high slit and the matching cape that was paired with the ensemble.

Curated by Mimi Cuttrell, the look stood out for the way the actor’s hair was styled. The short, frizzy hairdo was dramatic and the silver fascinator only added to the overall effect. Even her make-up was applause-worthy with the detailed silver eye make-up, dark maroon lips, a bindi and glitter face adornments.

She rounded out her look with a stack of bangles and a pair of sheer gloves with crystal embellishments.

Padukone looked like a Barbie doll in a voluminous gown by Zac Posen, featuring a long train. It bore all the quintessential elements of the designer – strapless corset top and the layered skirt with crystal detailing.

