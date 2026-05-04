Met Gala 10 iconic looks: From Priyanka Chopra’s Ralph Lauren trench coat dress to Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe’s gown

The Met Gala 2026 is all set to witness the amalgamation of fashion and art on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new Conde Nast Galleries. This year, celebrities from across the film industry will dress for the theme, Costume Art, with the official dress code, Fashion is Art.

Co-chaired by Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, and Venus Williams, the prestigious event will be hosted by popular celebrities, including Teyana Taylor, Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, Lisa, Zoe Kravtiz, Sam Smith, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, and others.

Ahead of the Met Gala 2026, a look at some of the most-talked-about looks at the event.

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren trench coat dress, Met Gala 2017

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For her debut at the Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a custom Ralph Lauren trench coat dress, taking the Internet by storm. She paired the look with statement metallic earrings, minimal makeup look, and a messy top knot bun. One of the standouts of her look was black high-heeled boots.

Zendaya in Maison Margiela Gown, Met Gala 2024

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Following the Met Gala 2024 theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion look, Zendaya stunned in an electric blue and green gown, organza by John Galliano for Maison Margiela Artisanal. The look featured a hand-painted corset and a dramatic plume headpiece, exuding celestial glamour.

Anne Hathaway in Versace, Met Gala 2023

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The Devil Wears Prada star experimented with one of Karl Lagerfeld’s popular muses, donning a Swarovski crystal-embellished dress by Versace and a statement coin necklace by Bulgari. The ethereal white gown featured custom Medusa Safety Pins with pearls and Chanel Camellia flowers on the bust.

Rihanna in Valentino, Met Gala 2023

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With her partner A$AP Rocky by her side, Rihanna arrived in a white Valentino hooded gown at the Met Gala 2023. The white gown was adorned with 3D camellia flowers, which later turned into a strappy gown with a single flower at the centre of her chest. She completed her look with white sunglasses with false eyelashes attached to the lenses.

Elle Fanning in Balmain, Met Gala 2024

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The Great actor made a striking appearance in a glassy transparent gown by Balmain at the Met Gala 2024. Giving it an appearance of hard ice, the sculptural off-the-shoulder wrap dress featured flowers near the neckline and a skirt. She completed the look with silver sandals and diamond earrings by Cartier.

Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe’s gown, by Jean Louis, Met Gala 2022

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For Met Gala 2022, Kim Kardashian glided into Marilyn Mornore’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr President” dress. Originally designed by Jean Louis, the businesswoman styled the dress with a white fur coat off the shoulders.

Blake Lively in Versace, Met Gala 2022

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For the theme ‘Glided Glamour’, Blake Lively opted for Atelier Versace’s shimmering rose gold gown with a giant bow. Inspired by the constellation decor at Grand Central Station, the bow on the skirt featured a blue train. Upon peeling off the rose-hued gloves, the dress bow opened into a long blue trail.

Celine Dion in Oscar de la Renta, Met Gala 2019

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The Grammy winner donned a shimmery dress by Oscar de la Renta with a matching crown. The all-over fringe accents were inspired by the Ziegfeld Follies. According to People, the dress took over a total of 3,000 hours to create by 52 master embroiderers and weighed in at over 22 pounds.

Zendaya in Tommy Hilfiger, Met Gala 2019

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Zendaya arrived as a modern-era Cinderella in a light-up Tommy Hilfiger dress at the Met Gala 2019. To reveal the entire look, stylist Law Roach acted as her fairy godmother, using a wand to activate LEDs in the dress, Vogue reported. The dress also featured a Judith Leiber pumpkin carriage clutch and left a “glass slipper” on the carpet.

Tyla in Balmain, Met Gala 2024

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Tyla stunned the red carpet in sand for her first-ever Met Gala red carpet. The South African singer arrived in a custom Balmain gown made of sculpted sand. She completed the look with yellow gold earrings, aquamarine, yellow diamond and blue topaz, and two yellow gold pavé rings. Her look also featured a gold necklace and an hourglass clutch.