scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Latest news

On Meryl Streep’s birthday, a look at the actor’s stylish red carpet appearances

The actor celebrates her birthday on June 22, and on this occasion, we bring to you some of her recent, memorable red carpet looks

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 22, 2021 4:30:54 pm
meryl streepHere's a quick roundup of her memorable looks.

Meryl Streep’s acting prowess needs no retelling. Often dubbed as the finest actor of her generation, she has acted in landmark films and simply elevated them by her sheer presence. But she is also admired for her impeccable fashion choices. So as the actor celebrates her birthday today, we bring to you some of her recent, memorable red carpet looks.

At the SAG Awards 2020, the Julie and Julia actor was seen in an elaborate emerald gown which was cinched with a matching waist belt. The off-shoulder outfit was accessorised with a beaded neckpiece with a chunky pendant.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meryl Streep (@merylstreep)

At the 2018 Oscars, the Devil Weds Prada actor was seen wearing Christian Dior Couture. As always, she looked ravishing as she paired the outfit with a Christian Louboutin clutch and jewels from Fred Leighton.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meryl Streep (@merylstreep)

In 2012, Streep closely resembled the Oscar statuette as she walked the red carpet in a melted gold gown from Lanvin. Reports suggest that the outfit was made from eco-friendly fabric. It was paired with a clutch and matching earrings, letting the outfit do all the talking.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meryl Streep (@merylstreep)

At the Golden Globe Awards 2018, Streep was seen in a black Vera Wang creation. Referred to as the “tuxedo-inspired gown”, the off-shoulder outfit was chic and just perfect for the red carpet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meryl Streep (@merylstreep)

The actor was honoured with the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2004. And she made for a vision in a monochrome outfit. Never did a white shirt and black skirt look this good.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meryl Streep (@merylstreep)

At the Golden Globe Awards in 2017, she not just gave a fiery speech but stunned in this all-black ensemble. The intricate detailing and the cuts worked out very well.

Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes. (File)

Which one is your favourite?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

International Yoga Day, International Day of Yoga, Yoga Day celebrations 2021, Yoga Day celebrations around the country, Yoga Day gallery, Yoga Day pictures, indian express news
In pictures: International Yoga Day celebrations around the country

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 22: Latest News

Advertisement