On Meryl Streep’s birthday, a look at the actor’s stylish red carpet appearances

Meryl Streep’s acting prowess needs no retelling. Often dubbed as the finest actor of her generation, she has acted in landmark films and simply elevated them by her sheer presence. But she is also admired for her impeccable fashion choices. So as the actor celebrates her birthday today, we bring to you some of her recent, memorable red carpet looks.

At the SAG Awards 2020, the Julie and Julia actor was seen in an elaborate emerald gown which was cinched with a matching waist belt. The off-shoulder outfit was accessorised with a beaded neckpiece with a chunky pendant.

At the 2018 Oscars, the Devil Weds Prada actor was seen wearing Christian Dior Couture. As always, she looked ravishing as she paired the outfit with a Christian Louboutin clutch and jewels from Fred Leighton.

In 2012, Streep closely resembled the Oscar statuette as she walked the red carpet in a melted gold gown from Lanvin. Reports suggest that the outfit was made from eco-friendly fabric. It was paired with a clutch and matching earrings, letting the outfit do all the talking.

At the Golden Globe Awards 2018, Streep was seen in a black Vera Wang creation. Referred to as the “tuxedo-inspired gown”, the off-shoulder outfit was chic and just perfect for the red carpet.

The actor was honoured with the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2004. And she made for a vision in a monochrome outfit. Never did a white shirt and black skirt look this good.

At the Golden Globe Awards in 2017, she not just gave a fiery speech but stunned in this all-black ensemble. The intricate detailing and the cuts worked out very well.

Which one is your favourite?