Mentalhood screening: Karisma and Kareena Kapoor upped the fashion quotient and how

Karisma Kapoor starrer web series Mentalhood had its screening recently and the event was attended by the cast as well as several others who dropped by to offer support. Among them was Kareena Kapoor Khan. Both the Kapoor sisters happily posed for the shutterbugs and took the fashion quotient of the event several notches higher.

Karisma looked pretty in a Prabal Gurung dress. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was kept understated, rounded out with a neat hairdo and purple eyeshadow,

Kareena, on the other hand, had stepped out in a white summer dress from the label Zimmermann. We like everything about this look, right from the loose sleeves to the clinching at the waist. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes and hair styled in an unkempt hairdo.

Both the sisters have always stayed abreast with the latest fashion trends and it is great to see both of them coming together for an event. What is more rewarding is how each brought their personal sartorial aesthetic. While Karisma went for a chique look, Kareena went all out for a summery look in this white dress, nailing it the way only she can. Both went low on accessories, letting their outfits to do all the talking.

In case you need tips on how to keep things simple and elegant, you can look to the Kapoor sisters.

