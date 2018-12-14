Tutorial: Creative ways to make a tie knot

If you want to jazz up your formal look, try adding a tie to your outfit. They never fail to add character and have the power to make you look like a million bucks. Interestingly, there are a number of creative ways to style a tie knot.

The Eldredge Knot

Creating a tapered fishtail braid-like effect, this knot is bound to turn heads and catch people’s eyes.



The Trinity Knot

This stunning knot has a three-way symmetry that resembles the Celtic Triquetra. Fairly simple to tie, it exudes sophistication and can really amp up an outfit.



The Half Windsor Knot

Best worn with a medium or wide spread collar, due to its size and thickness, the half Windsor knot is a great knot for semi-formal, formal and workplace outfits.



The Fishbone Knot

Shaped in the form of a fishbone, this knot is meant to steal hearts. While it might look like it is somewhat challenging to tie, it is definitely worth the effort.



The Rose Knot

Suit up for your date night with a beautiful rose knot tie. Crafted in the shape of a rose, it is similar to the trinity knot, but is tied with an extra loop. What could be a better statement than this on a date night?



Make a statement with these creative knots.