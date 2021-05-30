Men’s fashion: Five OTT celebs whose style game cannot be missed

May 30, 2021 10:30:23 pm
Ever since OTT platforms made their mark, our love for entertainment has only grown. One of the reasons for this has been the memorable performances delivered by the actors. But, have you seen their impeccable style off-screen? If not, here are five male actors to give you the ultimate dose of fashion.
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas knows how to keep it chic without going overboard. Here, he keeps it dapper in a slim-fit white shirt with black pants and chunky sneakers. The look was completed with quirky glasses and a printed blazer.
Arjun Mathur
The Made In Heaven actor has garnered attention for being vocal about social issues, and he has also managed to make noise with his sense of style. Known to keep it simple, he will be your go-to for inspiration if you want to ace minimalism with class. His go-to outfits include a simple shirt with a headband or anything which incorporates comfortable tailored pieces such as dhoti pants in earthy tones.
Vijay Varma
The Ok Computer actor loves his T-shirts, but once a while, he likes to amp things up by pairing colours from the same family. He is seen here in a double-breasted grey blazer with wide-legged striped pants and sneakers from Nike.
Ali Fazal
The Mirzapur actor needs no introduction. He is experimental when it comes to fashion and never disappoints! Whether it is his quirky red sunglasses or graphic sneakers, he always manages to stand out with his fashion choices.
Divyenndu
You can always find Divyenndu in colourful ensembles. The actor knows how to keep it sleek by pairing shirts with jackets and cigarette pants to appeal to the audiences.
