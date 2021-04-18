scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 18, 2021
Looking to upgrade your wardrobe? Here are some tips for men

Whether at work, or working from home, it is time for men to make some smart changes to their wardrobe

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 18, 2021 8:00:56 pm
workwear fashion men, men work wear clothing trends, best workwear fashion men 2021 trends, workwear fashion men ideasWe have some major cues for you. (Photo: Abhay Deol, Varun Dhawan/Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

It has been a year since the pandemic began, and while cases continue to rise, most people carry on with their work-from-home routine. But, even if you are not stepping out, you can still make some changes to your wardrobe, as you take on work calls, and attend meetings from home. Our work-wear is an extension of our personality. For men, therefore, we bring some major cues for how they can sort their work attire — whether stepping out or working from home.

Here are a few tips to follow while looking to refurbish office wardrobe, shared by Prince Kumar, designer with Cantabil. 

READ |Airport looks: From Ayushmann Khurrana to Karan Johar and more, men who slayed it effortlessly

Opt for anti-bacterial fabric

These outfits do not allow bacteria to stay on them, which will put your concerns to rest.

 

Save time with easy-to-iron shirts

“Nowadays, easy-to-iron shirts are gaining huge popularity as they require lesser caring time, as well as minor pressing after wash,” says Kumar.

 

Add lycra blazer to your collection

This is a multi-tasking outfit, as it can not only be worn for a meeting, but can be switched for an office party as well. It is great for a day when you are running short of time, but want to look sharp. “These blazers are widely accepted as office wear, as they add extra movement for daily life activities.”

 

Try knitted blazer

“Nowadays, knitted blazers have gained an advantageous status of being comfortable,” he adds. Pro-tip on selecting the right kind: Pick a subtle-styled knitted blazer, and pair it with formal trousers and a shirt for a great look.

READ |Spring fashion: Men, do you have these wardrobe essentials?

Ace regular fits

Nothing looks good as a piece of clothing that fits you with perfection. Always measure before you go on to buy a shirt, jacket or blazer for yourself. Make sure you closely follow purchasing patterns to stay in trend. 

