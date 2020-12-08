Winter dressing: Style tips for men

Ensure your style quotient is on point with these tips. (Source: Pulkit Samrat/Instagram)

Winters are here and it is time to bring out all those comfy, cosy outfits from the cupboard. But when it comes to dressing up and fashion, there is always scope for customising your own style, said Ravi Gupta, owner, Gargee Designer’s. Here, we have a few simple style tips for men that will ensure you keep warm and stylish this winter.

Layer it up

The best thing about winters is that you can wear layers of colourful pieces and make your look stand out. This year, try combining your shirt with a layer of puffa jacket and give volume to your look. If you want to keep it classy, add a layer of trench to your regular blazer and try colour blocking.

Pair your attire with a warm thermal

Wear a thermal inside your sherwani or formal suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Wear a thermal inside your sherwani or formal suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If you do not wish to wear a sweater over your outfit, then wear a thermal inside your sherwani or formal suit. When it comes to winter, one not only has to keep in mind the style quotient but also ensure you are covered up and warm enough to brace the chill.

Boot up

Army boots, thick lug soles, shoe-trainer hybrids are good for that casual and adventure look. And for those who wish to play on the formal note, suede brogue and slips-on shoes are some options. Also,you may explore brogue boots as they look edgy with formal straight fit trousers.

Mask it right

Gloves and masks seem to be the next fashion trend that will last for years. This winter, do not forget to add a layer of mask to your look. But go beyond linen and cotton, and invest in fabrics that will keep you warm and comfy.

Drape drama

All you need to do it dig deep into your mom’s wardrobe and pick out that Pashmina or silk shawl to spruce up your winter look. From suit to sherwani, they go well with every outfit.

Leather logic

Invest in a pair of a leather biker jacket that goes really well with denim and chinos. You can finish the look with boots for that power-packed effect.

Accessory alert

From gloves to hats and scarves, you can experiment with a lot of accessories this winter. While choosing a hat, make sure you pick the style and colour that suits your face cut. Similarly, while choosing scarves, make sure you pick the style, print and shade that matches your personal style and outfits.

“Make sure you feel comfortable and the particular style suits your persona and taste. After all, it is all about your style and comfort and confidence,” said Gupta.

