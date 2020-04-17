Men, are you following these skincare tips during quarantine?

These tips are fuss-free and do not take much of your time. (Photo: Getty) These tips are fuss-free and do not take much of your time. (Photo: Getty)

We have talked a lot about skincare during the lockdown period as this is the perfect time to indulge in some self-care and pampering sessions. And while you’re at it, maybe make a habit of it for later as well! Ahead, we share some basics tips for men, which are fuss-free and do not take much of your time.

Follow the CTM routine

Following the CTM routine, which stands for cleansing, toning and moisturising, is extremely important. And all you need are just three products. Trust us, men’s skincare is not complicated and once it’s part of your routine, you will love every bit of it. Begin by cleaning all the dirt and grime with a cleanser, and if you’re wondering which face cleanser works best for you, this guide will help. Use a toner to close your pores. Then moisturise thoroughly to provide your skin with the nourishment it needs. Check here if you want to know more about this skincare routine.

Exfoliate

We cannot stress enough on this often overlooked step. It not only removes dirt and grime, but also allows for better absorption of products. Here’s Masaba Gupta’s DIY face scrub which you can make at home and give your skin the TLC it needs.

Don’t forget masking

This step is optional but it is always better to go ahead with it at least once a week. When you are relaxing, whip up a face mask at home. Here are many easy to whip recipes that you can try. Don’t you love the idea of having 20 minutes where you get to chill and de-stress?

Shave or trim

We know you love growing your beard, but you also need to take proper care and maintain it to avoid any infections or rashes. Follow these simple steps to take care of your beard during lockdown.

Hydrate

Hydrate! hydrate! hydrate! Trust us, half your issues will resolve when you begin to hydrate well. From those unwanted pimples to dry skin to your skin feeling dull, need a simple single solution? Drink enough water in the form of fresh juices or lime water, as you like.

