Lacy boxers, silk nighties, bodysuits: Here’s what a new lingerie line for men looks like

Tuesday, September 18, 2018
HommeMystere, a new lingerie line for men has come up with lacy bras, knickers, bodysuits and silk nighties for men. Time to bid goodbye to your boring boxers and be a part of the lingerie revolution?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 18, 2018 5:02:09 pm
HommeMystere, men lingerie, men style, men fashion, lingerie, lingerie pictures for men, underwear, underwear pictures for men, indian express, indian express news There’s a new line that sells lacy men’s lingerie. (Source: HommeMystere)
From bralettes and thongs to Bridget Jones’ knickers – women are pretty spoiled for choice when it comes to lingerie. But the same isn’t the case with men. Unlike women who can have their pick of underwear from an endless pool of choice, men mostly have to settle for boxers or briefs.

But it looks like it’s all about to change. HommeMystere – a new men’s lingerie brand has come up with a unique line of bras and knickers, specially designed for men.

The company website for the new men’s lingerie line mentions “We love designing and making fun, comfortable, unique lingerie – for people with packages! A growing number of guys are discovering the comfort of lightweight lingerie style underwear! HommeMystere understands that you want quality undergarments made with care, attention to detail, and fits your body shape perfectly. Comfortable panties that really do fit, feel great and look sensational!”

In case you are wondering about the lingerie items the company has to offer, HommeMystere is selling lacy bras and matching knickers for the man who wants to wear something a little more sexy under his clothes. In addition to that, men can also get their own silk nighties and bodysuits.

While nighties and bodysuits make sense, bras are something not many would have imagined as men’s clothing. The company mentions that its bras don’t come with actual cup sizes, but some padded options are available and size range from small to extra large.

