From Lil Nas X to Ranveer Singh: Male celebs who didn’t shy away from experimenting with jewellery

The gender tag of jewellery is now a thing of the past. Jewels were earlier associated only with wardrobes of women, but with bold styling and bolder statements, many male celebrities have helped shift that ideology, setting off a trend that only gains more ground every day.

From minimal, subtle jewellery to Billy Porter-style maximalist accessorising, the recent years in fashion have seen it all, and we are only excited for men experimenting with jewellery to be a norm.

Here’s looking back at some of our favourite celebrities who have donned statement jewellery pieces, and totally aced the look:

No one quite does it like Billy Porter. He commands every red carpet with his unapologetic ensembles, out of which he makes a jaw-dropping performance. Oh, and he loves pearls, evidently.

Lil Nas X is as much of a delight to listen to as he is to look at given the many nuanced details his outfits have. Like this yellow monogrammed Gucci suit, which the Holiday singer accessorised with a big and bold butterfly ring, a big pink rock and a diamond link choker.

Similarly, Ranveer Singh’s eclectic outfits are incomplete without jewellery. From dainty neckpieces to layered, chunky ones as well as dangler earrings and ear cuffs, the Padmaavat actor has donned, and aced it all.

To say that Machine Gun Kelly, who recently got engaged to Megan Fox, loves to accessorise his outfits would be an understatement. Amidst his fashion forward ensembles and eye-grabbing makeup and manicure, his jewellery always manages to stand out.

Shawn Mendes‘ accessories offer the perfect moodboard for lovers of fine, minimal, statement-making jewellery. From dainty neckpieces to multiple rings, the Senorita singer loves them all.

Credited for making waves in men’s fashion with his style (and love for everything Gucci), Harry Styles‘ jewellery collection so far has seen everything from sleek neckpieces to layered pearl and diamond ones paired with a hand full of rings and drop earrings. And while much has been said about his fashion statements, the fact that he is not afraid to make one remains true.

The easiest way to make a statement with your accessories is by stacking them, often nonchalantly and messily, and Jaden Smith seems to know the drill.

When it comes to Jared Leto’s style, there’s no place for anything boring. The actor’s red carpet looks have made ripples in men’s fashion, and so has his love of bling and shimmer when it comes to accessories. This diamond necklace and the ring that he wore to the premiere of House of Gucci only exemplify that.

