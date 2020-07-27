When Bollywood men aced Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations

Update your wear wardrobe with these styles! (Photo: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Update your wear wardrobe with these styles! (Photo: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla are a household name in the fashion industry, which is why Bollywood too can’t get enough of the designer duo. While they are well-known for their intricate designs with jali work, sequin and crystal work lehengas and saris, their menswear creations are equally liked by male actors. Below, take a look at how your favourite Bollywood actors have effortlessly aced their designs.

Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in this cream-coloured kurta which featured mirror work on the neckline and the hemline. Styled by celebrity stylist Nikita Jaisinghani, the look was completed with a pair of white pyjamas and black moccasins.

Also styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, Varun Dhawan looked sharp in a pastel coloured kurta which was teamed with a white churidar. A pair of basic Kolhapuris completed the look.

Arjun Kapoor was spotted in a white kurta with mirrorwork. If you are someone who likes to keep it minimal when it comes to ethnic wear, you are sure going to like this look.

Kartik Aaryan kept it chic in a cream-coloured kurta with geometric prints paired with a basic, white churidar. He teamed the outfit with olive green loafers, which added some colour to the pastel look.

There is no way we could have missed this eye-catching sherwani worn by Karan Johar. The look was brought together with black churidaar and black slip-ons with white thread-detailing.

What do you think about their looks?

