Men, if you want to keep it understated this winter season, ace pastels with these fashion cues

With the onset of the colder months, our fashion choices have come to life. One of the most prevalent trends of this season is the popular use of pastel shades — whether it is for casuals or formals and even Indian ethnic wear. “Indian dressmaking, which is usually known for involving bright and bold colours, have also now been experiencing a steady shift in people’s preferences for these soft, soothing and chaste tints,” says Mr Prince Kumar, head designer of Cantabil.

This growing trend is dominated by monotones too, especially in pastel shades like brilliant lavender, beige, cream, ivory, lilac, peach, bisque and many more in the list. If these colours are what truly defines your take on fashion, then look no further. Ahead, Mr Kumar suggests some tips to make a chic statement for this season.

Indian ethnic wear

Got a pandemic wedding invitation and don’t want to go OTT? We suggest keeping it muted with pastel tones. “Pastel shades in Indian ethnic wear gives the dual effect of vibrancy and calmness and makes them upmarket, fashionable and regal at the same time” says Kumar. One can never go wrong with a pastel outfit comprising of a Nehru jacket paired with kurta set at any moment of the day.

Casual pastels

Meeting friends or heading for a casual working meeting, throw on a sublime pastel shaded T-shirt with stone-wash or dark wash denim. Even English khakis and printed trousers make for a head-turning statement. Complete your look with a pair of sneakers. “In fact, pastels look the best in a casual shirt and round necks and can be perfectly paired with checks pattern trousers” adds the designer.

Ace formals with light tones

Pastel shades are neither too reflective, nor too loud to be worn once and discarded adds the designer. They are fresh shades that can be incorporated with varied contrasts and combinations, which makes them the perfect choice of colours for a formal attire. Kumar suggests adding colours to fabrics like satin or linen which can add that much needed touch of freshness to your professional look.

