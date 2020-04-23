Men, trim your hair with help from Jawed Habib

The celebrity hairstylist used a newspaper as the makeshift cutting sheet in which he cuts a hole so it goes over one’s head for a mess-free haircut. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The celebrity hairstylist used a newspaper as the makeshift cutting sheet in which he cuts a hole so it goes over one’s head for a mess-free haircut. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

With grooming appointments postponed indefinitely and temperatures rising, we are literally and figuratively pulling out our hair, wondering how to manage them. While many men are in the ‘in-between’ phase wearing caps to maintain it, some are wondering how to trim their hair without ending up with an uneven cut. Ahead, we have a foolproof solution, courtesy hair expert Jawed Habib who recently did a live video and explained in detail how to properly trim your hair during the period in isolation.

The celebrity hairstylist used a newspaper as the makeshift cutting sheet in which he cuts a hole so it goes over one’s head for a mess-free haircut. Using a trimmer and pair of scissors, the expert trims the sideburns and the hair at the back. He also suggests you cut hair when it is dry, and use the trimmer in a diagonal motion.

He also suggested not to hold your hair flat while trimming, since it leads to blunt edges and well, that can be pretty hard to camouflage. It is also advised that you keep rotating your cutting sheet accordingly as and when you shift to cut your hair to avoid spills.

You can also check out the full video here.

