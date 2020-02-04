Spring fashion: Men, do you have these wardrobe essentials?

It is time to upgrade your wardrobe. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) It is time to upgrade your wardrobe. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Men’s fashion is so underrated. From trousers and tuxedos to polos and formal shirts, we think the options are limited as compared to their female counterpart. But that’s where we go wrong! There is a wide array of options to select from, and trust us, it can get pretty intimidating. With chilly winds making way for the sun (Hallelujah!), here’s what men need to add to their wardrobe for the coming season. Wondering where to begin, you are at the right place.

Without further ado let’s make the wardrobe transition easy and fun!

Hawaiian shirts

There was a time when OOT floral shirts were associated with beaches (read: Goa). But such shirts have made a major entry into the fashion scene and we love it! After all, there’s nothing like Hawaiian shirts. However, it is not an alternative to formal wear, so be careful when you buy one. Stick to safe prints like birds or palm trees, andstay away from prints like toilets and rockets — you definitely do not want to offend the party hosts. If you want a semi-formal look, try styling it with a plain black or a midnight blue suit as a statement piece.

Loose pants/pyjamas

Pyjamas and harem pants are effortlessly stylish, give your look that beach-y touch, and are super comfortable. What more can one ask for? While they are casual, don’t make the mistake of not taking them seriously. Go for a black pair of harem pants that has bespoke fitting and match it with a fitted T-shirt and a cropped jacket. We love how Vicky Kaushal has colour coordinated his pair with a dark blue full t-shirt.

Slip-on sneakers

Tired of tying shoelaces? It is time to upgrade to slip-on sneakers. They are comfortable, casual and stylish. Wear it with a T-shirt or pair it with slim-fit chinos and a button up-shirt to call it a day. It is the perfect pair, as depending on the style, they are acceptable for business meetings and also a summer date!

Graphic T-shirts

Everyone wants to make a long-lasting impression, and if you too are planning to do that then graphic T-shirts are what you need. Opt for one that aptly describes your mood or personality. In fact, a great quote can be quite a conversation starter. Go for t-shirts in a unique colour, or choose a simple base colour with a statement print. After all, the bolder the better.

Denim jacket

A wardrobe must-have, denim jackets add a lot to one’s look. Throw it over a t-shirt and you are all set. You could even style it with a checkered shirt. If you are someone who wants to make it a colourful affair, take cues from Siddhant Chaturvedi who is seen sporting a yellow denim jacket, certainly a respite from the classic blue.

Do you have these pieces in your wardrobe?

