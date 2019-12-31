Bollywood’s fashion hits and misses of 2019

A look at 2019’s most significant Bollywood fashion moments. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) A look at 2019’s most significant Bollywood fashion moments. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

It is often said that fashion is an extension of one’s personality. But due to the nature of their profession, celebrities often have to go beyond their comfort zone and experiment with new (and sometimes offbeat) looks. There are times when they pull off such looks, but at times miss the mark. And this year was no different. It gave us many fashion moments, both good and ones we would like to forget — be it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival or young talents like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor who thoroughly impressed on the red carpet.

So without any further delay, let’s take a look at 2019’s most significant fashion moments of Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio

The Piku actor opted for an all-green look in a quirky Ashi Studio ensemble. The dramatic off-shoulder top which featured a voluminous cape was teamed with matching bell-bottomed pants. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the outfit got some mixed reactions, but we feel her hair and make-up were on point.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Manish Malhotra

Bollywood divas have fabulous sartorial taste, but this year we saw almost all the leading ladies fall for this one sari.

Kriti Sanon looked lovely in this sari. (Source: Manish Malhotra World/Instagram)

You can take tips from Natasha Poonawalla on how to accessorise your sari look. (Source: Manish Malhotra World/Instagram) You can take tips from Natasha Poonawalla on how to accessorise your sari look. (Source: Manish Malhotra World/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor kept the look minimalistic. (Source: Manish Malhotra World/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor kept the look minimalistic. (Source: Manish Malhotra World/Instagram)

The Manish Malhotra sequinned sari was first worn by Kareena Kapoor Khan for a reality show and was soon spotted on many other celebrities. Pairing a metallic blouse with a sequinned sari can make it look over-the-top, but stylist Mohit Rai tastefully paired the ensemble with an elegant polki necklace that beautifully complemented the look. Kapoor’s hair artist Yianni Tsapatori styled her hair in soft curls and make-up expert Mickey Contractor kept her look subtle with pale nude lip colour and blushed cheeks.

Sonakshi Sinha in JLux Label x Truffle Shoes

We are left heavily divided on this look. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram) We are left heavily divided on this look. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

She went on to pair her dress with denim boots from Truffle Collection. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram) She went on to pair her dress with denim boots from Truffle Collection. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

The 32-year-old actor opted for an all-denim look from JLuxLabel that just did not work for her. The button-down denim shirt was styled with a dark blue denim broad waist belt which we felt was completely unnecessary. She went on to pair her dress with denim boots from Truffle Collection, making things worse. For hair and make-up, she went for a messy ponytail, filled-in brows, loads of highlighter, and nude lips.

Aishwarya Rai in Giambattista Valli

The Guru actor was seen wearing a floral dress from designer Giambattista Valli. However, the puffy sleeves, frills at the hem and the flowy train seemed a bit too much for the actor, who is adept at nailing opulent outfits on the red carpet, to carry it off. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes with glitter details, bright lipstick and hair styled in a bouffant. The feathery footwear did not help amp up the look either.

Sonam Kapoor in Ralph Lauren

Pointy-toe heels added the finishing touches to her ensemble. (Source: APH Images) Pointy-toe heels added the finishing touches to her ensemble. (Source: APH Images)

The actor accessorised the look with multiple rings. (Source: APH Images) The actor accessorised the look with multiple rings. (Source: APH Images)

We like how she kept her makeup subtle and on point (Source: APH Images) We like how she kept her makeup subtle and on point (Source: APH Images)

The Veere Di Wedding actor stepped out in a classic three-piece black tuxedo by Ralph Lauren, complete with crisp white shirt and a bow-tie for a cocktail evening with IWC Schaffhausen at Mumbai‘s Soho House. We like how she opted for a vest that featured over-sized silk lapels, usually found in a men’s tux. A sleek black clutch and strappy pointy-toe heels added the finishing touches to her ensemble. To add a touch of drama to her powerful look, Kapoor opted for smoky eyes and poker-straight hair.

Priyanka Chopra in Dior

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on May 6 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Priyanka Chopra attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Priyanka Chopra attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The year can’t end without mentioning Met Gala looks. Priyanka Chopra was seen at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition. Sending shockwaves in a dramatic Dior gown from its Spring 2018 collection, the actor reminded us of Edward Scissorhands from the 1990 fantasy film of the same name. Some even likened her to the Mad Hatter from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. Feather details added drama to the nude-coloured gown.

We simply love the thigh-high slit and the matching cape that was paired with the ensemble. Curated by Mimi Cuttrell, the look mostly stands out for the way the actor’s hair was styled. The short, frizzy hairdo was dramatic and the silver fascinator only added to the overall effect. Even her make-up was applause-worthy with the detailed silver eye make-up, dark maroon lips, a bindi and glitter face adornments.

Deepika Padukone in Zac Posen

Deepika Padukone went retro with her look. (Source: AP)

Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala. (Source: AP) Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala. (Source: AP)

The Padmaavat looked like a Barbie doll in a voluminous gown. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor was seen wearing a custom Zac Posen gown featuring a long train. It bore all the quintessential elements of the designer — strapless corset top and the layered skirt with crystal detailing.

Hina Khan in Ziad Nakad

Hina Khan ’s plunging neckline added oomph to her embellished sheer dress. (Photo: AP)

Hina Khan’s debut at the premiere of the film ‘Bacurau’ made heads turn. (Photo: AP) Hina Khan’s debut at the premiere of the film ‘Bacurau’ made heads turn. (Photo: AP)

The famed actor from Hindi TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay wowed all in a sparkling silver gown from Ziad Nakad Couture. Attending the premiere of the film Bacurau at the gala, Khan’s plunging neckline added a risque factor to her look. Celebrity stylist Sayali Vidya accessorised her gown with earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The actor rounded out her look beautifully with dewy make-up and pink lips, keeping her tresses in a messy bun, brushed to one side.

Deepika Padukone in Giambattista Valli

Deepika Padukone dazzled in this lime green gown. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Deepika Padukone dazzled in this lime green gown. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

The actor wore a tulle gown from Giambattista Valli. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) The actor wore a tulle gown from Giambattista Valli. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

She wore a rose gold Emily London headwrap. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) She wore a rose gold Emily London headwrap. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

The actor stepped out looking lovely in a lime green tulle tiered gown from Giambattista Valli, which featured a long train. Accessorising it with a rose gold floral headwrap from Emily-London, Stuart Weitzman sandals, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Padukone owned the red carpet in every possible way.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jean Louis Sabaji

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left us disappointed in this look. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the actor for her first appearance at the Cannes stepped out in a holographic golden gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji which had a greenish tinge to it. The one-shoulder outfit, with a sweetheart neckline, a long trail and a dramatic sleeve did nothing to accentuate her features.

The make-up too made her look dull, even though the colour palette was almost right. Given the metallic sheen of her outfit, they could have gone for a prominent brown lip shade, probably in mocha. It would have accentuated her tinted bronze eyes and cheekbones. However, we like the touch of glitter on one ear, and her sleek hairdo.

Kangana Ranaut in Falguni & Shane peacock

The Manikarnika actor did not disappoint with her style at the star-studded event. The actor, who had owned the red carpet in a black Sabyasachi sari last year, opted for the traditional Indian garment again. Ranaut looked gorgeous in a golden kanjeevaram from the label Madhurya. Styed by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the traditional attire was given a twist by teaming it with a custom corset from designers Falguni & Shane Peacock. The look was further elevated by accessorising it with long gloves, giving it a royal look. Side-swept curls and hair tied in an elaborate bun completed the look.

The white ethnic casuals by Sara and Janhvi

We love the actor’s fuss-free look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We love the actor’s fuss-free look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor debuted around the same time but that’s not just the only thing common between them. Their love for simple and elegant white ethnic casuals have compelled so many of us to dig into our wardrobe and grab the comfy ethnics with pride. They have significantly worn white kurtas and white lowers paired with vibrant dupattas on their off-duty and flight travels. It was one of those moments that brought back the beauty of plain white chikankari and gotta patti embroideries and gave us styling lessons.

