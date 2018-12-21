Toggle Menu
Memorable fashion moments of Bollywood celebrities in 2018

Before the year comes to an end, let's take a look at some of the most memorable moments of 2018 - right from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra.

From Cannes Film Festival to Met Gala, here’s a compilation of the memorable fashion moments of 2018. (Designed by Gargi Singh/ Indian Express)

When it comes to fashion, 2018 has been all about drama on the red carpet. Right from Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood A-listers made sure that the world took notice.

So it’s only befitting that before the year comes to an end, we take a look at some of the most memorable moments of 2018.

Priyanka Chopra at MET Gala

The theme of the prestigious event was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and for the occasion, Chopra wore a deep burgundy strapless velvet gown with an intricately beaded and jewelled hood, which fitted the bill perfectly.

The headwear, which gave off a high priestess vibe and the drama of the golden, beaded details of the hood gave it a medieval times’ connotation.

Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018. (Source: AP)

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala

The Padmaavat actor looked delectably sinful in a gorgeous Prabal Gurung gown. The silk-crepe gown with a shoulder bloom accentuated her svelte figure and also witnessed the actor reprising the thigh-high slit which she has owned on red carpets in the past.

Deepika Padukone in Prabal Gurung. (Source: AP Images)

Deepika Padukone at Cannes

Deepika Padukone turned heads in this fuschia pink gown from Ashi Studio’s Spring/Summer’18 collection. The excessively ruffled mullet-cut outfit featured a long train with striking sleeves.

Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio. (Source: AP images)
Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2018. (Source: AP Images)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes

Leaving onlookers stunned in an ultra-violet, blue and red gown that reflected the metamorphosis of a butterfly, Bachchan quite simply stole the show. Covered in Swarovski crystals and French palettes, the Michael Cinco creation boasted of a 20-feet long train that mimics a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis.

Kangana Ranaut at Cannes

Ranaut chose to go retro in a shimmery black Sabyasachi six yards. The sari was the designer’s take on “Aakash-tara or starry skies”. The hand-cut sequins on the hand-dyed sari has been sewn in individually, using the zardosi technique in order to create a “metallic, yet fluid fabric”.

For her second red carpet look, the Queen actor turned heads in a shimmery catsuit from Turkish fashion designer Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu’s collection. The heavily embroidered and embellished silver-shaded ensemble could have been really tricky to pull off, especially when one walks the red carpet, but Ranaut aced it like a pro.

Sonam Kapoor at Cannes

This year, for her first appearance on the red carpet at Cannes, Kapoor picked a flamboyant Ralph and Russo lehenga. The ethereal white number with statement sleeves and intricate, silver embellishments all over, was a beautiful cross between Indian and Western fashion.

Priyanka Chopra bachelorette party

For her bachelorette party, Chopra slayed in a white mini dress featuring embellishements on it from designer Georges Chakra’s collection. It was teamed with an excessively feathered cape detail that gave the outfit a dramatic touch.

We think all the actors aced their style statements.

