Memorable fashion moments of Bollywood celebrities in 2018

When it comes to fashion, 2018 has been all about drama on the red carpet. Right from Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood A-listers made sure that the world took notice.

So it’s only befitting that before the year comes to an end, we take a look at some of the most memorable moments of 2018.

Priyanka Chopra at MET Gala

The theme of the prestigious event was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and for the occasion, Chopra wore a deep burgundy strapless velvet gown with an intricately beaded and jewelled hood, which fitted the bill perfectly.

The headwear, which gave off a high priestess vibe and the drama of the golden, beaded details of the hood gave it a medieval times’ connotation.

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala

The Padmaavat actor looked delectably sinful in a gorgeous Prabal Gurung gown. The silk-crepe gown with a shoulder bloom accentuated her svelte figure and also witnessed the actor reprising the thigh-high slit which she has owned on red carpets in the past.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes

Deepika Padukone turned heads in this fuschia pink gown from Ashi Studio’s Spring/Summer’18 collection. The excessively ruffled mullet-cut outfit featured a long train with striking sleeves.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes

Leaving onlookers stunned in an ultra-violet, blue and red gown that reflected the metamorphosis of a butterfly, Bachchan quite simply stole the show. Covered in Swarovski crystals and French palettes, the Michael Cinco creation boasted of a 20-feet long train that mimics a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis.

Kangana Ranaut at Cannes

Ranaut chose to go retro in a shimmery black Sabyasachi six yards. The sari was the designer’s take on “Aakash-tara or starry skies”. The hand-cut sequins on the hand-dyed sari has been sewn in individually, using the zardosi technique in order to create a “metallic, yet fluid fabric”.

For her second red carpet look, the Queen actor turned heads in a shimmery catsuit from Turkish fashion designer Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu’s collection. The heavily embroidered and embellished silver-shaded ensemble could have been really tricky to pull off, especially when one walks the red carpet, but Ranaut aced it like a pro.

Sonam Kapoor at Cannes

This year, for her first appearance on the red carpet at Cannes, Kapoor picked a flamboyant Ralph and Russo lehenga. The ethereal white number with statement sleeves and intricate, silver embellishments all over, was a beautiful cross between Indian and Western fashion.

Priyanka Chopra bachelorette party

For her bachelorette party, Chopra slayed in a white mini dress featuring embellishements on it from designer Georges Chakra’s collection. It was teamed with an excessively feathered cape detail that gave the outfit a dramatic touch.

We think all the actors aced their style statements.