Melania Trump shows what power-dressing is all about in this striped pantsuit

Melania Trump with Donald Trump, dressed for the first 2020 US Presidential Debate. (Source: REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

At the first 2020 US Presidental Debate, the current First Lady Melania Trump was an epitome of class and elegance. She stepped out in a pinstripe pantsuit, paired with a crisp white button-up shirt. Take a look:

Melania’s well-fitting black pantsuit from Dolce & Gabbana accentuated her svelte frame and added to the oomph. She left the double-breasted jacket open instead of buttoning it up. Wondering how much the suit costs? According to the brand’s website, it is available for 1850 Pounds (Rs 1,74,952).

While husband Donald Trump was not spotted wearing a face mask, the FLOTUS made sure she did not miss out on the new essential clothing item. She was seen wearing a white mask with her attire.

Melania Trump wore a white mask with the pantsuit. (Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Melania Trump wore a white mask with the pantsuit. (Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Melania teamed the outfit with a pair of black pumps from Manolo Blahnik. Overall, her look turned out to be a classic example of power-dressing.

The First Lady wore minimal makeup and kept her hair open.

What do you think of Melania’s look?

