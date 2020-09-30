scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
MUST READ

Melania Trump shows what power-dressing is all about in this striped pantsuit

US Presidential Debate 2020: Melania Trump stepped out in a Rs 1.74 lakh pantsuit

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 30, 2020 4:40:40 pm
melania trump, donald trump, presidential debateMelania Trump with Donald Trump, dressed for the first 2020 US Presidential Debate. (Source: REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

At the first 2020 US Presidental Debate, the current First Lady Melania Trump was an epitome of class and elegance. She stepped out in a pinstripe pantsuit, paired with a crisp white button-up shirt. Take a look:

Melania’s well-fitting black pantsuit from Dolce & Gabbana accentuated her svelte frame and added to the oomph. She left the double-breasted jacket open instead of buttoning it up. Wondering how much the suit costs? According to the brand’s website, it is available for 1850 Pounds (Rs 1,74,952).

While husband Donald Trump was not spotted wearing a face mask, the FLOTUS made sure she did not miss out on the new essential clothing item. She was seen wearing a white mask with her attire.

melania trump fashion Melania Trump wore a white mask with the pantsuit. (Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Melania teamed the outfit with a pair of black pumps from Manolo Blahnik. Overall, her look turned out to be a classic example of power-dressing.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Read| Melania Trump steps out in a Rs 1.75 lakh ‘military’ style jacket; netizens criticise

The First Lady wore minimal makeup and kept her hair open.

What do you think of Melania’s look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Enola Holmes streaming on Netflix; check out these books on the latest Holmes in town

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 30: Latest News

Advertisement