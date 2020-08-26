Melania Trump steps out in a Rs 1.75 lakh ‘military’ style jacket; netizens criticise

Netizens are unhappy with Melania Trump's 'military' look. (Source: AP)

When Melania Trump recently stepped out in the White House’s Rose Garden on the second night of the Republican National Convention, it was not just her keynote speech that drew attention. The First Lady’s choice of clothes for the occasion also turned heads.

Melania wore an olive green jacket with gold buttons and large front flap pockets, and a matching body-hugging midi skirt. The jacket featured a double-banded dark green belt around the waist, accentuating her curves. She teamed the ensemble with a pair of pumps.

Melania’s fitted military jacket and skirt are from designer Alexander McQueen’s collection, while the pumps are from Christian Louboutin. The jacket costs Rs 1,28,470 on farfetch.com and is now sold out. The high waist midi skirt costs Rs 46,842. This means the total cost of the outfit is Rs 1,75, 312.

Melania’s khaki look, however, did not go down well with netizens, with many comparing it to her “I don’t care” jacket that she had worn earlier. Here is what they said:

Melania Trump • choice of outfits with not so hidden messages • Military Jacket • I Don’t Care Jacket • #BeBest ?? pic.twitter.com/YueCscmLne — Dr. Liliana N. Fargo (@honestlycorrect) August 26, 2020

Melania giving her supporting speech for Donald Trump – note the military style outfit. Kind of goes along with that jacket ‘I really don’t care, do you?’ pic.twitter.com/kT3NCOIEO1 — Harriett Moore B1 (@b1_moore) August 26, 2020

@flotus is sending a message through her outfits. I have no doubt of it’s intention. Remember her “I really don’t care” jacket to the border? This one is clearly stating a military take over. It’s not a joke. — elephantLVR (@LvrElephant) August 26, 2020

Why did Melania wear a version of a military uniform? She has some weird taste in statement wardrobe. #RNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/S33H9zaNQp — gosilent (@gosilent) August 26, 2020

Well that was a stranger fashion choice than the ‘I don’t care’ jacket. Der Komissar Melania @ #RNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/NyLSBjuWde — Jeffery Cowlick (@JefferyCowlick) August 26, 2020

The FLOTUS parted her hair in the middle and left it open. She sported minimal makeup and jewellery. What do you think of Melania’s look?

