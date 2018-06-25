Melania Trump’s infamous ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ Zara jacket faces plagiarism charges

Melania Trump was severely criticised for the “I really don’t care, do u?” Zara overcoat. (Source: AP) Melania Trump was severely criticised for the “I really don’t care, do u?” Zara overcoat. (Source: AP)

US First Lady Melania Trump was recently under much criticism after she donned a Zara coat that read, “I really don’t care, do u?” emblazoned on the back while she was visiting a migrant child center in Texas Thursday (June 21). Later an US clothing company took a jibe at her saying “I really care, don’t you?” in response to the “I really don’t care” jacket. And amidst all this, charges of plagiarism have been levelled against the infamous jacket.

According to a report in Harper’s Bazaar, Denim brand R13 has accused Zara of replicating its design. The Cut reports that an email has been sent by R13 where the company has pointed out the similarities between the one the First Lady wore and the one they had. However, the one by R13 has a different message, “God Save America”.

The First Lady has raised ire in several quarters after she wore the jacket. While her spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said,“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe,” when asked what was the message the First Lady was intending to send. US President Donald Trump too tried to clear the air when he tweeted,“’I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media.”

Melania had later changed into a pale yellow jacket before she visited the children at the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center.

