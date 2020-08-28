Neon green to fuchsia: Melania Trump opts for offbeat colours at RNC

After receiving flak for donning a ‘military’ outfit, Melania Trump kept her look simple yet stunning when she stepped out for the final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC).
It is Melania’s interesting choice of colours for her looks that caught people’s attention. For the final night of RNC, the US First Lady chose a neon green sleeveless pleated gown with a cape. The outfit, from Italian clothing company Valentino’s Spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection, featured a boat neck and was clasped around the waist with a slim red leather belt. The dress retails for USD 5500 (Rs 4,02,850).
The FLOTUS teamed the long dress with a pair of red Manolo Blahnik stilettos. She wore minimal makeup and kept her hair open with a side partition.
Read| Melania Trump’s sash has Indian inspiration; find out here
This is, however, not the first time Melania chose an offbeat colour. Prior to this, she was seen in a fuchsia cocktail dress by Taiwanese-Canadian designer Jason Wu. Besides a boat neck, the stunning sleeveless dress also had two velvet waist ties, accentuating her curves. This time too, she paired her outfit with velvet Manolo Blahnik stilettoes in black. She sported open hair with loose curls and minimal makeup to keep the look balanced.
A similar Jason Wu creation was earlier donned by actor Mj Rodriguez at Emmys 2019. but instead of a dress, the actor was seen in a fuchsia flowing silk gown with a plunging neckline.
View this post on Instagram
I met @mjrodriguez7 over dinner two years ago @indochinenyc (thank you @jeremykost ) and I was instantly taken by her talent, beauty, and passion. This is her first time attending the #emmys #emmys2019 and I got to crafting with @katiebof on this very special gown. Seeing MJ looking so stunning ,confident, and a bona fide star makes me so proud. Congratulation to her and the entire cast of @poseonfx on their history making nomination. #mjrodriguez wears a custom #jasonwucollection “parachute” fuchsia silk shantung gown with black grosgrain bow details.
What do you think of Melania’s sense of fashion?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.