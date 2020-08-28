Neon green to fuchsia: Melania Trump opts for offbeat colours at RNC

Melania Trump stepped out in bright outfits at RNC. (Source: melaniatrump.style/Instagram)

After receiving flak for donning a ‘military’ outfit, Melania Trump kept her look simple yet stunning when she stepped out for the final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

It is Melania’s interesting choice of colours for her looks that caught people’s attention. For the final night of RNC, the US First Lady chose a neon green sleeveless pleated gown with a cape. The outfit, from Italian clothing company Valentino’s Spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection, featured a boat neck and was clasped around the waist with a slim red leather belt. The dress retails for USD 5500 (Rs 4,02,850).

Melania Trump wore a neon green gown with a cape. (Source: melaniatrump.style/Instagram) Melania Trump wore a neon green gown with a cape. (Source: melaniatrump.style/Instagram)

The FLOTUS teamed the long dress with a pair of red Manolo Blahnik stilettos. She wore minimal makeup and kept her hair open with a side partition.

This is, however, not the first time Melania chose an offbeat colour. Prior to this, she was seen in a fuchsia cocktail dress by Taiwanese-Canadian designer Jason Wu. Besides a boat neck, the stunning sleeveless dress also had two velvet waist ties, accentuating her curves. This time too, she paired her outfit with velvet Manolo Blahnik stilettoes in black. She sported open hair with loose curls and minimal makeup to keep the look balanced.

Melania in a Jason Wu fuchsia dress. (Source: melaniatrump.style/Instagram) Melania in a Jason Wu fuchsia dress. (Source: melaniatrump.style/Instagram)

A similar Jason Wu creation was earlier donned by actor Mj Rodriguez at Emmys 2019. but instead of a dress, the actor was seen in a fuchsia flowing silk gown with a plunging neckline.

What do you think of Melania’s sense of fashion?

