Melania Trump’s sash has Indian inspiration; find out here

The beautiful sash was made out of green silk and gold metallic thread, the designer shared. (Photo: AP/ Designed by Indian Express) The beautiful sash was made out of green silk and gold metallic thread, the designer shared. (Photo: AP/ Designed by Indian Express)

US President Donald Trump and his family arrived in India earlier today, and we could not help but notice the First Lady’s impeccable style as she stepped out of the aircraft at the Ahmedabad airport. Dressed in a white coloured full-sleeved jumpsuit in crème crêpe from designer Herve Pierre, Melania styled it with a pair of white pointed-toe scarpins. But it was the green silk sash with gold metallic thread work tied fashionably around her waist that caught out attention. And why not, it has an Indian connection after all.

Take a look at the pictures below.

PHOTOS| Melania Trump’s style is elegant and understated; check it out here

The former model stepped out in a Herve Pierre outfit that was accessorised with a sash. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) The former model stepped out in a Herve Pierre outfit that was accessorised with a sash. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

READ| Melania Trump keeps it elegant in a Herve Pierre jumpsuit as she arrives in India; see pics

US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump look at a gift from Prime Minister US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump look at a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they tour Gandhi Ashram. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The designer took to Instagram to share details about the outfit. “The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors,” the post read. It further said that the sash was made out of green silk with intricate gold metallic threadwork. “We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece,” it said.

Take a look at the post.

What do you think of her gesture?

