Melania Trump keeps it colourful for the dinner banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan

From sporting a white jumpsuit from Herve Pierre to floral-motif white shirt dress from Caroline Herrera, Melania Trump kept in simple during her two-day visit to India. However, she kept it colourful for the banquet reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and even added an ethnic touch to her look. The former model was spotted in a red coloured floor-length dress which featured a tie-like detail around the neck. The outfit, that featured slightly-flared sleeves and a knee-high slit, was styled with intricately designed golden jhumkis, which went perfectly with the outfit.

Check it the look below.

U.S.President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind during the playing of the national anthem at a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) U.S.President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind during the playing of the national anthem at a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

#WATCH Delhi: US President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump received at Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind. A dinner banquet will be hosted by President in honour of the US President. pic.twitter.com/nUXYUR2D7R — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

The entire look was brought together with an elegant hairdo and her classic makeup look — wispy lashes and neutral lips.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind stand with U.S.President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind stand with U.S.President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Earlier today, she opted for a printed shirt dress from Carolina Herrera. Teamed with a red belt and a pair of white stilettos, the ensemble looked lovely on FLOTUS. Check it out below.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump outside the Sarvodaya Co-Education Senior Secondary School. (Photo: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis) U.S. first lady Melania Trump outside the Sarvodaya Co-Education Senior Secondary School. (Photo: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

U.S. first lady Melania Trump poses upon arriva to attend ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential. ( Photo: REUTERS/ U.S. first lady Melania Trump poses upon arriva to attend ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential. ( Photo: REUTERS/ Altaf Hussain

What do you think of her latest look?

