Melania Trump keeps it elegant in white jumpsuit as she arrives in India; see pics

The US First Lady kept it simple in a white jumpsuit. (Photo: ANI/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The US First Lady kept it simple in a white jumpsuit. (Photo: ANI/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

US President Donald Trump arrived in India this morning. He is accompanied by wife and the First Lady, Melania Trump, and daughter Ivanka. A fashion icon, Melania kept it elegant in an all-white jumpsuit as she stepped out at the international airport in Ahmedabad. A former fashion model, Melania’s political wardrobe comprises mostly pastel and muted shades.

Her full-sleeved jumpsuit was teamed with a pair of white pointed-toe scarpins. She added a hint of colour with an olive green silk belt tied fashionably around her waist. Melania decided to let go of accessories and kept her hair open. Take a look at the pictures below.

Pres and Mrs Trump step off Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/yAtTtpxaoD — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 24, 2020

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as he receives him at Ahmedabad Airport. pic.twitter.com/rcrklU0Jz8 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump upon his arrival in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/MVeLHWt9jq — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

On the other hand, Ivanka kept it colourful in a floral ensemble — a dress with floral prints in red, that was accessorised with a pair of sleek silver earrings. Check it out here.

Gujarat: US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump arrives in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/5Y7L48Xfts pic.twitter.com/v1QK8HCro3 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Prior to this, before landing in India, the US First Lady was seen keeping it casual in a midnight blue high neck knitwear paired with checkered high waist trousers and a plain black overcoat. She pulled her look together with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and plain white pointy pumps.

US First Lady Melania Trump waits for President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, before their departure to India. (Photo: Reuters) US First Lady Melania Trump waits for President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, before their departure to India. (Photo: Reuters)

