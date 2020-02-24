Follow Us:
Monday, February 24, 2020
Melania Trump keeps it elegant in white jumpsuit as she arrives in India; see pics

While the US First Lady was seen in a simple jumpsuit, her daughter Ivanka gave major spring vibes. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 24, 2020 1:26:36 pm
Melania Trump Donald Trump Donald Trump India Visit Donald Trump India Visit Date Donald Trump Melania Trump Melania Trump India Visit Melania Trump India Visit Date melania trump first lady fashion first lady fashion melania trump fashion melania trump dress melania trump dresses The US First Lady kept it simple in a white jumpsuit. (Photo: ANI/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

US President Donald Trump arrived in India this morning. He is accompanied by wife and the First Lady, Melania Trump, and daughter Ivanka. A fashion icon, Melania kept it elegant in an all-white jumpsuit as she stepped out at the international airport in Ahmedabad. A former fashion model, Melania’s political wardrobe comprises mostly pastel and muted shades.

Her full-sleeved jumpsuit was teamed with a pair of white pointed-toe scarpins. She added a hint of colour with an olive green silk belt tied fashionably around her waist. Melania decided to let go of accessories and kept her hair open. Take a look at the pictures below.

On the other hand, Ivanka kept it colourful in a floral ensemble — a dress with floral prints in red, that was accessorised with a pair of sleek silver earrings. Check it out here.

Prior to this, before landing in India, the US First Lady was seen keeping it casual in a midnight blue high neck knitwear paired with checkered high waist trousers and a plain black overcoat. She pulled her look together with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and plain white pointy pumps.

What do you think about her look?

