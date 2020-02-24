Melania Trump keeps it elegant in white jumpsuit as she arrives in India; see pics

US President Donald Trump arrived in India this morning. He is accompanied by wife and the First Lady, Melania Trump, and daughter Ivanka. A fashion icon, Melania kept it elegant in an all-white jumpsuit as she stepped out at the international airport in Ahmedabad. A former fashion model, Melania’s political wardrobe comprises mostly pastel and muted shades.
Her full-sleeved jumpsuit was teamed with a pair of white pointed-toe scarpins. She added a hint of colour with an olive green silk belt tied fashionably around her waist. Melania decided to let go of accessories and kept her hair open. Take a look at the pictures below.
PHOTOS| Melania Trump’s style is elegant and understated; check it out here
Pres and Mrs Trump step off Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/yAtTtpxaoD
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 24, 2020
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as he receives him at Ahmedabad Airport. pic.twitter.com/rcrklU0Jz8
— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump upon his arrival in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/MVeLHWt9jq
— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
On the other hand, Ivanka kept it colourful in a floral ensemble — a dress with floral prints in red, that was accessorised with a pair of sleek silver earrings. Check it out here.
Gujarat: US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump arrives in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/5Y7L48Xfts pic.twitter.com/v1QK8HCro3
— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Prior to this, before landing in India, the US First Lady was seen keeping it casual in a midnight blue high neck knitwear paired with checkered high waist trousers and a plain black overcoat. She pulled her look together with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and plain white pointy pumps.
PHOTOS| Melania Trump India visit: A look at former US First Ladies who have visited the country
What do you think about her look?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.