scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Melania Trump criticised for wearing off-white dress to stepdaughter Tiffany’s wedding

Tiffany, who is the youngest daughter of former US president Donald Trump and his only child with ex-wife Marla Maples, married beau Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago in Florida

Melania Trump, Melania Trump news, Melania Trump at Tiffany Trump's wedding, Melania Trump cream gown, Melania Trump off-white dress, wedding etiquette, indian express newsNetizens are irked by former US first lady Melania Trump's look; here's why. (Photo: Instagram/@melaniatrumpstyle)

In many Western countries, there is an unspoken wedding rule, rather an etiquette, that guests must not wear anything white, as it is the colour of the bridal gown. They must also refrain from trying to upstage the bride by wearing something too dramatic or loud that puts them under the spotlight instead of letting the bride and the groom enjoy their special occasion.

Last year, Kendall Jenner faced a lot of backlash for her choice of dress at a friend’s wedding. The model attended Lauren Perez’s wedding reception wearing a black dress from Mônot’s SS22 collection that stood out for its bizarre symmetrical diamond cut-outs all over, which gave the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star a risqué appearance.

Now, Melania Trump has been called out on social media for flouting the wedding etiquette at her stepdaughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding.

Tiffany, who is the youngest daughter of former US president Donald Trump and his only child with ex-wife Marla Maples, married beau Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. As a nod to her husband’s Lebanese American heritage, the 29-year-old wore a stunning Elie Saab wedding gown, which featured a fitted bodice, long sleeves and a floor-sweeping train.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump)

For the occasion, Melania — the former first lady of the US and Donald Trump’s current wife — wore a cream-coloured gown that also featured a belt. According to news reports, it is not certain if the bride had asked her guests to follow a dress code, but her sister Ivanka Trump — who was the maid of honour — and the rest of her bridesmaids were seen in powder blue gowns. Many other guests were seen in pale or pastel coloured gown, including the bride’s mother Marla Maples, who wore a lavender-coloured gown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by La Fée Bridal (@lafeebridal)

But Melania’s outfit is being discussed by netizens, who are saying that the off-white colour is too close to Tiffany’s white wedding gown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Check out some reactions:

What is your opinion?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...Premium
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 08:50:23 pm
Next Story

NEET MDS 2023: NBE postpones exam to March; check new schedule

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

art exhibit
Art exhibition celebrates children and their creativity
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement