Melania Trump wears army-green trench coat for solo campaign trip; check out the cost

Melania Trump recently stepped out for her first solo trip of the 2020 presidential campaign at Atglen in Pennysylvania.
The US First Lady, who recently recovered from COVID-19, wore an army-green double-breasted trench coat by Michael Kors. The outfit was belted around the waist and had a back slit at the bottom and button details in front. What added to the look were the storm flaps on the coat.
The cost of the coat is Rs 33,690 on net-a-porter.com.
The FLOTUS teamed the coat with what looked like a brown dress underneath, and a pair of stilettos. She completed the look with simple makeup and left her hair open, parted in the middle.
Read| Melania Trump steps out in a Rs 1.75 lakh ‘military’ style jacket; netizens criticise
Melania and Donald Trump also celebrated Halloween at the White House recently. For the occasion, she wore an orange suede duster button-down coat by Prada. Once again, she teamed the attire with a pair of heels. This time, she flaunted side-parted open hair.
Take a look:
Which of these looks do you like more?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.