Melania Trump wears army-green trench coat for solo campaign trip; check out the cost

Melania Trump wore a trench coat by Michael Kors. (Source: melaniatrump.style/Instagram)

Melania Trump recently stepped out for her first solo trip of the 2020 presidential campaign at Atglen in Pennysylvania.

The US First Lady, who recently recovered from COVID-19, wore an army-green double-breasted trench coat by Michael Kors. The outfit was belted around the waist and had a back slit at the bottom and button details in front. What added to the look were the storm flaps on the coat.

Melania Trump teamed the trench coat with a brown dress. (Source: melaniatrump.style/Instagram) Melania Trump teamed the trench coat with a brown dress. (Source: melaniatrump.style/Instagram)

The cost of the coat is Rs 33,690 on net-a-porter.com.

The FLOTUS teamed the coat with what looked like a brown dress underneath, and a pair of stilettos. She completed the look with simple makeup and left her hair open, parted in the middle.

Read| Melania Trump steps out in a Rs 1.75 lakh ‘military’ style jacket; netizens criticise

Melania and Donald Trump also celebrated Halloween at the White House recently. For the occasion, she wore an orange suede duster button-down coat by Prada. Once again, she teamed the attire with a pair of heels. This time, she flaunted side-parted open hair.

Take a look:

Which of these looks do you like more?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd