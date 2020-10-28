scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Melania Trump wears army-green trench coat for solo campaign trip; check out the cost

Melania Trump has been wearing a lot of designer coats lately, setting winter fashion goals

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | October 28, 2020 5:30:43 pm
Melania trump fashionMelania Trump wore a trench coat by Michael Kors. (Source: melaniatrump.style/Instagram)

Melania Trump recently stepped out for her first solo trip of the 2020 presidential campaign at Atglen in Pennysylvania.

The US First Lady, who recently recovered from COVID-19, wore an army-green double-breasted trench coat by Michael Kors. The outfit was belted around the waist and had a back slit at the bottom and button details in front. What added to the look were the storm flaps on the coat.

Melania Trump fashion Melania Trump teamed the trench coat with a brown dress. (Source: melaniatrump.style/Instagram)

The cost of the coat is Rs 33,690 on net-a-porter.com.

The FLOTUS teamed the coat with what looked like a brown dress underneath, and a pair of stilettos. She completed the look with simple makeup and left her hair open, parted in the middle.

Read| Melania Trump steps out in a Rs 1.75 lakh ‘military’ style jacket; netizens criticise

Melania and Donald Trump also celebrated Halloween at the White House recently. For the occasion, she wore an orange suede duster button-down coat by Prada. Once again, she teamed the attire with a pair of heels. This time, she flaunted side-parted open hair.

Take a look:

Which of these looks do you like more?

