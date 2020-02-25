Melania and Ivanka Trump keep it simple in white as they visit Rashtrapati Bhavan

US First Lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Source: ANI Twitter | Designed by Gargi Singh) US First Lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Source: ANI Twitter | Designed by Gargi Singh)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump started their second day in India with a visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan where they met President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife, Savita Kovind. Much like the first day, the US First Lady once again opted for a white outfit — a printed shirt dress. The look was kept understated, and accessorised with a red belt at the waist and a pair of white stilettos. It was completed with her characteristic middle-parted hairdo.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and PM Narendra Modi receive US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/3NKozPI644 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Ivanka Trump also went for a white ensemble, and looked lovely in a traditional white bandhgala set. The look was rounded out with heavy eye make-up and a chic hairdo.

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Source: AP Photo) White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Source: AP Photo)

Prior to this, the US First Lady was seen looking elegant in a full-sleeved jumpsuit in crème crêpe from designer Herve Pierre as they arrived at Ahmedabad. The look was elevated with a green silk sash with gold metallic thread work that was tied at her waist. Take a look at the pictures below.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as he receives him at Ahmedabad Airport. pic.twitter.com/rcrklU0Jz8 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Ivanka was seen in a powder blue dress with floral prints. She gave us some major sustainable fashion goals she had worn the Proenza Schouler dress before and decided to repeat it on her present visit.

Gujarat: US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump arrives in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/5Y7L48Xfts pic.twitter.com/v1QK8HCro3 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

What do you think of their looks?

