Outfit worn by Meghan Markle for Oprah interview named Fashion Museum’s 2021 Dress of the Year

Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey had created ripples across the globe as the Suits actor made certain revelations while talking to the talk show host. Now, it is once again making news as the gorgeous dress worn by the Duchess of Sussex during the interview has been declared 2021 Dress of the Year by the Fashion Museum.

“We’re excited to announce that a @giorgioarmani dress as worn by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for the CBS television special Oprah with Meghan and Harry has been chosen by Dazed magazine’s Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton as #DressOfTheYear 2021!” the museum announced.

During the show, Meghan was seen in a long, black triple silk georgette dress with a deep neckline from Giorgio Armani’s Spring/Summer 2022 Cruise Collection. The dress featured lotus flower motifs and a matching belt cinched at the waist.

According to the museum’s statement, Meghan reportedly chose a dress with a lotus flower design because of the “flower’s symbolic association with rebirth, self-regeneration and spiritual enlightenment, and its ability to flourish despite seemingly challenging conditions.”

Every year, the Fashion Museum declares a Dress of the Year, selected by an expert from the fashion industry, that “encapsulates the prevailing mood of fashion, represents the past year and captures the imagination”.

This year, Dazed magazine’s Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton were the selectors, who said, “In today’s hyper-stylised pop culture, the Dress of the Year now has the potential to also be ‘meme of the year’ and we both latched upon Meghan and Harry’s now iconic interview with Oprah as the definitive anti-establishment moment that will forever endure in the British collective consciousness.”

“Meghan’s wrap dress by Armani, worn to showcase a divine pregnancy, framed the Duchess in black against the bountiful landscaping of Tyler Perry’s Hollywood garden. This look now, through sheer association with a viral television moment, is firmly engrained in our pop culture psyche,” the duo told in a statement.

According to the Museum, Giorgio Armani has gifted a version of the dress to the Fashion Museum.

“We’re delighted that this iconic dress will be added to the Fashion Museum collection to represent a key moment of 2021. We look forward to seeing it on display at the Museum, where local residents and visitors will be able to admire it up-close,” Councillor Dine Romero, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Communities and Culture at Bath & North East Somerset Council, said.

