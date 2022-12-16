Why Meghan Markle’s wedding gown designer felt pressured while working on her white dress

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s new Netflix docuseries has taken the world by storm with many people coming out in their support — what with their claims about having undergone harsh treatment by the royal institution, including racism and safety concerns — and others, largely UK tabloids, questioning their stance and intentions towards the royal household, of which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were a part, until they stepped down from the posts of senior royals in 2020.

The show, essentially, offers a soft and intimate gaze into the inner world of the former royals, dropping some uncomfortable truths about the happenings of the British royal family. In the fourth episode of the show called ‘Harry and Meghan‘, Clare Waight Keller opened up about the intense pressure she experienced while working on the duchess’ wedding dress.

For the unversed, Meghan, a former actor, married Prince Harry in May 2018; the ceremony was televised and witnessed by millions of people across the world. Clare, who is a former Givenchy artistic director, reflected back on the process of designing the duchess’ gown. “Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” she said during an interview for the documentary.

Clare, a British designer, added that because the royal wedding was watched by millions of people, the stakes were high: “I mean, most of us have a wedding with 70 to 200 people. This was billions of people watching this wedding. It has to be flawless, it has to be perfect.”

Meghan walked down the aisle at St George’s Chapel wearing the Givenchy dress by Clare. It was simple and classy, with a bateau neckline and, according to news reports, also featured a five-metre-long veil embroidered with flora from all 53 countries in the Commonwealth.

In addition to this, two of Meghan’s favourite flowers were a part of the veil, too: a wintersweet flower that grows in front of Nottingham Cottage where she once lived with Prince Harry, and the California poppy flower from the US. Her look was held in place by Queen Mary’s bandeau tiara, which was lent to her by the late Queen Elizabeth II, her grandmother-in-law.

The duchess was quoted as saying about her look: “I had a very clear vision of what I wanted for the day, and what I wanted the dress to look like, and so what was amazing in working with Clare is that sometimes you’ll find designers try to push you in a different direction.”

She added, “But, she just completely respected what I wanted to see for the day, and she wanted to bring that to life for me.”

Meghan also revealed how her fashion changed in the last days, after she had stepped down as a senior royal. In episode five, she said, “Until that last week in the UK, I rarely wore colour. I never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers, so I just tried to blend in. But, I wore a lot of colour that week. I thought, ‘Well, let’s just look like a rainbow’.”

During that week, the 41-year-old was seen in the famous blue Victoria Beckham dress, which was featured in the iconic under-the-umbrella photograph with Harry, in which the two beamed.

She was also seen in the beautiful parrot green Emilia Wickstead dress with a matching fascinator by William Chambers.

