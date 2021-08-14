Meghan Markle’s gown tops list of decade’s most popular wedding dresses

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress has bagged the top position in a new list of most popular wedding gowns from 2010 onward. Kate Middleton’s wedding gown got the second position.

A study conducted by gift specialists Find Me A Gift crunched the numbers on celebrity bridal gown search volume. While Meghan averaged 21,900 monthly searches in the UK, since her marriage, Kate had about 21,500 average monthly searches since her nuptials with Prince William.

Meghan, who married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, wore a Givenchy silk gown with an open bateau neckline and sculpted waist. The gown, made of double-bonded silk cady and an underskirt in triple silk organza, was designed by Clare Waight Keller.

The beautiful gown was teamed with a five-metre-long white silk veil with floral details, including the Indian lotus.

The Duchess of Cambridge, on the other hand, wore a long-sleeved lace Alexander McQueen gown with a scalloped neckline and a nine-foot long train. The ivory satin body was padded at the hips and narrowed at the waist, inspired by the Victorian tradition of corsetry. The bodice also featured floral motifs. She tied the knot on April 29, 2011.

Hailey Bieber’s off-shoulder wedding gown was ranked third. She tied the knot with Justin Bieber in 2018.